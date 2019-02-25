VIDEO: Elton John & Rocketman's Taron Egerton duet on Tiny Dancer at Oscars party

25 February 2019, 13:41

The British legend accompanied actor Taron Egerton, who portrays him in upcoming biopic Rocketman, on a performance of his Tiny Dancer anthem.

Elton John has shared a video which sees him perform Tiny Dancer live with Taron Egerton at his annual Oscars viewing party.

Egerton is set to take on the role of the legendary British musician in the upcoming biopic Rocketman, and it has been widely publicised that he sings his own vocals in the film.

Now, after releasing footage of himself singing parts of Elton John's Tiny Dancer, there's now a video of the pair performing the track together during the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Watch a clip of the performance above, which was shared by Elton John's official YouTube account.

READ MORE: Everthing you need to know about Taron Egerton in Rocketman

Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars viewing party
Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars viewing party. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

In the clip, Egerton begins the stunning rendition, by tearfully saying: "It's funny how life turns out isn't it?"

The Kingsman actor goes on to sing the verses of the famous song, before Elton John joins him on the iconic chorus:.

Watch the full performance below:

Rocketman is set for release on 24 May 2019.

Watch the latest trailer for the film here:

Watch Egerton reveal how he got the role to Radio X's Chris Moyles:

