Dom completed the high five challenge with Sadiq Khan at Stevie Wonder's Hyde Park gig

Dom played his made-up game at Stevie Wonder last weekend, and he managed to achieve his challenge with none other than the London Mayor.

Chris and Dom watched Stevie Wonder play a career-spanning set at British Summer Time this weekend.

The Superstition singer was joined by a host of artists, including Motown legend and Glastonbury Tea Time slot alumni Lionel Ritchie.

They were pretty chuffed to be watching The Commodores singer at the side of stage, but Dom was practically Dancing On The Ceiling to pull off his high five challenge with unsuspecting victim Sadiq Khan.

