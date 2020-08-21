Queen and + Adam Lambert announce live album

After teasing the news on social media, the rockers announced their Live Around The World album will be released on 2 October.

Queen + Adam Lambert are set to release their first-ever live album.

The Bohemian Rhapsody legends and their touring singer have announced the record in order to give their fans something to watch while gigs are off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen and the American Idol star have played a total of 218 gigs to a total audience of 3,659,232 over the years and they wanted to share the highlights with their fans.

Live Around The World will be released on October 2 in several formats including vinyl, CD, DVD and Blu-ray, and will be released digitally and on streaming platforms.

Fans can expect to see their performances from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, the UK's Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic in Japan, plus selected UK and North America tour dates, right up until their last performance before lockdown, the Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

READ MORE: Which Queen songs did John Deacon write?

Queen + Adam Lambert hold press conference in Seoul in 2020. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation

Guitarist Brian May said: "As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert.

Drummer Roger Taylor said: "We hadn't really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren't aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there's a live album of highlights of concerts that we've done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made."

Adam Lambert added: "When we couldn't tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It's the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years."

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody?

Meanwhile, Queen have their postponed European and UK leg of the Rhapsody Tour until 2021.

The 27-date run is now due to kick off on May 23, 2021 in Bologna, Italy, and includes a 10-day residency at London's The O2 arena in June.

See Queen + Adam Lambert's 2021 Rhapsody Tour dates:

Tue 1 June: London, UK The O2

Wed 2 June: London, UK The O2

Fri 4 June: London, UK The O2

Sat 5 June: London, UK The O2

Mon 7 June: London, UK The O2

Tues 8 June: London, UK The O2

Thu 10 June: Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

Fri 11 June: Manchester UK Manchester Arena

Sun 13 June: Birmingham, UK Utlita Arena

Mon 14 June: Birmingham, UK Utlita Arena

Wed 16 June: London, UK The O2

Thu 17 June: London, UK The O2

Sat 19 June: London, UK The O2

Sun 20 June: London, UK The O2