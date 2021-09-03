Elton John to headline BST Hyde Park 2022

Elton John will play British Summer Time Hyde Park 2022. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter will play the iconic London park as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Find out the date and how to buy tickets.

Elton John is set for a huge date at Hyde Park next summer as part of British Summer Time Festival.

Taking to their socials BST Hyde Park wrote: "We’re back with a MASSIVE headliner for 2022 - the incomparable Elton John!"

Find out everything we know about the date so far.

When is Elton John's BST Hyde Park 2022 gig?

Elton John will play a his headline gig at BST Hyde Park on Friday 24th June 2022.

When are Elton John's BST Hyde Park 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets go on general sale Friday 10th September at 10am.

Fans who pre-order Elton’s new album from his official store at eltonjohn.com before midnight on Sunday will receive access to pre-sale tickets for BST from Monday 6th to 8th September & will have access to guaranteed tickets for the show during this pre-sale window.

American Express Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts at 10am here.

Pearl Jam are also set for the string of 2022 gigs. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

So far, Pearl Jam's dates have been moved to Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July 2022.

Duran Duran will also play a headline set with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic as special guests on 10 July 2022.

Find out more and buy tickets on the official British Summer Time website.

