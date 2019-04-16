VIDEO: Does Taron Egerton sing AND play piano in the Rocketman film?

16 April 2019, 13:56 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 13:58

Elton John and Taron Egerton at the annual 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards
Elton John and Taron Egerton at the annual 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

The actor plays Sir Elton John in Rocketman. Find out about his role as the famous piano man, including how he had to prepare and if he sings and plays in the film.

Rocketman is set to hit cinemas next month, telling the tale of how Reginald Dwight transformed into Elton John- one of the most legendary musicians in the world.

Watch the latest trailer for the film above.

Taron Egerton, who plays the famous piano man, has described the film as more of a "musical" than a linear biopic, which incorporates elements of fantasy.

But when it comes to the film, how much of it does Taron Egerton sing in it?

Find out the answer to this and much much more below...

Does Taron Egerton sing in Rocketman?

Of course he does! Taron Egerton previously showed off his singing chops in the animated children's film Sing, in which he plays Johnny the gorilla and sing's Elton John's I'm Still Standing.

His voice sounds uncannily like Elton John's, and according to a featurette released by the movie, Elton agrees that no one else could have done any better.

Egerton even told Metro USA that he does "bits" of piano playing, stressing: "I'm not a fucking pianist, but I do bits".

Watch a snippet of the pair duetting on Elton's iconic track, Tiny Dancer, at Elton John's annual Oscars watching party:

When is Rocketman set for release?

Rocketman comes out in UK cinemas on 24 May and in the US on 31 May.

Who else stars in Rocketman?

The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Eileen, Jamie Bell as his writing partner Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as music manager John Reid.

Watch Taron Egerton and Bodyguard's Richard Madden in Carpool Karaoke:

See some more of the cast members for Rocketman below...

Taron Egerton - Elton John

Richard Madden - John Reid

Bryce Dallas Howard - Sheila Eileen

Jamie Bell - Bernie Taupin

Stephen Graham - Dick James

Tate Donovan - Doug Weston

Charlie Rowe - Ray Williams

Who is Rocketman directed by?

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher.

How did he get the role of Sir Elton John?

Many believe it was Egerton's role as Johnny the Gorilla in Sing which led him to bag the role, but he told Radio X that it was before that.

Previously speaking to Chris Moyles, Egerton revealed: "The role actually pre-dates that. The conversation started when we were filming Kingsman 2, which was early 2016 and at the time I think Tom Hardy was attached to do it...

"But he'd been attached for a long time and I start playing him at 17, 18 so they needed someone else and I just put my cards on the table and said I was desperate to do it..."

What advice did Elton John give Egerton about the role?

Elton John's husband David Furnish, who produces the film, revealed the Bennie And The Jets singer gave Egerton some advice you might not expect from someone trying to play him.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Elton has told Taron, ‘Don’t copy me. Don’t think you have to sing it exactly the way that I sang it. Don’t think you have to perform it the way I performed it.'

"I think it’s the challenge for the actor to embody the spirit and not get into thinking they have to do an impersonation.” 

READ MORE: Why Taron Egerton thinks Rocketman is much a "more grown up" than Bohemian Rhapsody

WATCH MORE: Taron Egerton finally went on a night out with Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne

Watch Dom reveal his bizarre fantasy about Taron Egerton on the Chris Moyles Show:

READ MORE: Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film?

