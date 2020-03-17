Coldplay's Chris Martin plays Together At Home gig for Instagram fans amid coronavirus outbreak

The Coldplay frontman played a 30 minute gig at home for fans, which included covers and career-spanning tracks, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Martin delighted fans with an at-home concert on Instagram.

The Coldplay frontman began broadcasting from the social platform for the charity gig, which was arranged in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

The show was part of a new series entitled Together, At Home - which is seeking to raise $675 million towards the COVID-19 relief.

Watch our clip of his gig above.

He then went on to sing a selection of some of Coldplay's biggest hits, including Clocks, Trouble, Green Eyes and Viva La Vida - even throwing in a short cover of David Bowie's Life on Mars?

Chris Martin plays Together at Home concert. Picture: Instagram/Coldplay

The singer also revealed that John Legend would be the next artist to play in the series.

Watch Chris Martin's full 30 minute concert here:

