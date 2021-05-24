How to get tickets to Billie Eilish's UK 2022 dates

Billie Eilish press 2021. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has confirmed she's set to embark on a Happier Than Ever World Tour. Find out about her UK & Irish dates and how to buy tickets.

Billie Eilish has announced her huge Happier Than Ever Tour for 2022.

The multi GRAMMY Award-winning artist was forced to axe her 2020 Where Do We Go? World Tour due to the pandemic, but has now confirmed dates across the globe to support the release of her second studio album.

The Everything I Wanted singer also plans to travel across the UK and Ireland with gigs, which include three consecutive dates at The O2, London and ends with a fourth and final date at the same venue.

So what are Billie Eilish's UK and Irish dates for 2022 and where can you buy tickets? Find out more below.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album - Everything we know so far

When are Billie Eilish's 2022 UK tour dates?

See Eilish's UK and Ireland dates here:

3 June: Belfast, SSE Arena

4 June: Dublin, 3 Arena

5 June: Dublin, 3 Arena

7 June: Manchester, AO Arena

8 June: Manchester, AO Arena

10 June: London, The O2

11 June: London, The O2

12 June: London, The O2

14 June: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

15 June: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16 June: London, The O2

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever Tour hits the UK in summer 2022. Picture: Press

How can I get tickets to Billie Eilish's 2022 tour dates?

Tickets go one sale on Friday 28 May from 10am. Visit Live Nation for more info.

When is Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album released?

Eilish's Happier Than Ever album is set for release on 30 July 2021.

What's the tracklist for Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album?

The tracklist for Happier than ever is as follows:

Getting Older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING Lost Cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility OverHeated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Male Fantasy

READ MORE: Where to watch Billie Eilish's The World's A Little Blurry documentary