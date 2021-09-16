Elton John's rescheduled UK tour dates: Everything we know so far

Elton John has been forced to postpone his 2021 UK dates. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has been forced to postpone his 2021 UK and European tour until 2023. Find out what we know about the new dates.

Elton John has made an important announcement about his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The dates, which were set to be his last in Europe and the UK in 2021 have now been moved to 2023, due to an injury the Your Song legend sustained at the end of his summer break.

But why exactly has Elton John been forced to postpone the UK run of Farewell dates and when will they take place again?

Find out the answer to this and much more here.

Why did Elton John reschedule his 2021 UK dates?

Sharing an official statement on his social channels, Elton John revealed he had sustained an injury due to a fall and needs to have extensive physio as well as an operation on his hip in order to fully recover.

He wrote in a statement: "At the end of the summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and return to full mobility without pain".

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

What UK dates has Elton John postponed?

Elton John will no longer play any of his UK or European tour dates in 2021. This includes his shows at The O2, London that were previously postponed due to the pandemic. His last live show this year will take place on 25 September, which he says he will fulfil as he will only be performing five tracks as part of a charitable Global Citizen event. Elton John believes that he will recover after undergoing surgery and return in January 2022 for his New Orleans gig.

What are the new 2023 dates for Elton John's rescheduled UK tour?

So far, there are no new dates booked for Elton John's postponed gigs.

Will Elton John still play his BST Hyde Park gig?

Yes, it looks like Elton John's headline show at BST Hyde Park on Friday 24 June 2022 will go ahead, alongside all of his other dates that year.

