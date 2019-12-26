Underrated tracks by classic artists
26 December 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 26 December 2019, 18:01
The songs that don't always fit on the Best Of, get overlooked on setlists... but always end up being a secret favourite for a lot of fans.
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Other Side
A touch more introspective to what we're used to from the Chilis, this track needs your attention a bit more.
-
Oasis - The Hindu Times
The pseudo-Indian riff is one of the high points of this late-period Oasis tune.
-
Arctic Monkeys - Riot Van
A fan favourite - but would it ever get on the Greatest Hits when we get to one? It should do.
-
Foo Fighters - Hey Johnny Park!
An often-overlooked track from the massive Colour And The Shape album. Enjoy those dynamics!
-
Blur - Sing
Swooning piano-led song that got more attention when it turned up in Trainspotting.
-
Nirvana - Sliver
Just before they went stellar with Nevermind, the trio issued this raucous tune as a single.
-
The Killers - On Top
Off the mega-selling debut album Hot Fuss, this is an intriguing album track.
-
The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore
When you have a singles back catalogue like Morrissey and Marr, some things have to fall by the wayside - but this Meat Is Murder track deserves more acclaim.
-
Coldplay - Don't Panic
Famous to anyone who bought Parachutes back in the day, this wistful album opener is a touching alternative to Chris Martin's stadium-sized songs.
-
The Charlatans - Then
Ponderous minor key entry in Tim Burgess and co's early years - overshadowed by the baggy shuffle of The Only One I Know, it's worth a re-listen.