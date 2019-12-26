Underrated tracks by classic artists

26 December 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 26 December 2019, 18:01

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers during their performance on Moscow's Red Square Saturday, August 14, 1999
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers during their performance on Moscow's Red Square Saturday, August 14, 1999. Picture: Ivan Nikitin)/Getty

The songs that don't always fit on the Best Of, get overlooked on setlists... but always end up being a secret favourite for a lot of fans.

  1. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Other Side

    A touch more introspective to what we're used to from the Chilis, this track needs your attention a bit more.

  2. Oasis - The Hindu Times

    The pseudo-Indian riff is one of the high points of this late-period Oasis tune.

  3. Arctic Monkeys - Riot Van

    A fan favourite - but would it ever get on the Greatest Hits when we get to one? It should do.

  4. Foo Fighters - Hey Johnny Park!

    An often-overlooked track from the massive Colour And The Shape album. Enjoy those dynamics!

  5. Blur - Sing

    Swooning piano-led song that got more attention when it turned up in Trainspotting.

  6. Nirvana - Sliver

    Just before they went stellar with Nevermind, the trio issued this raucous tune as a single.

  7. The Killers - On Top

    Off the mega-selling debut album Hot Fuss, this is an intriguing album track.

  8. The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore

    When you have a singles back catalogue like Morrissey and Marr, some things have to fall by the wayside - but this Meat Is Murder track deserves more acclaim.

  9. Coldplay - Don't Panic

    Famous to anyone who bought Parachutes back in the day, this wistful album opener is a touching alternative to Chris Martin's stadium-sized songs.

  10. The Charlatans - Then

    Ponderous minor key entry in Tim Burgess and co's early years - overshadowed by the baggy shuffle of The Only One I Know, it's worth a re-listen.

