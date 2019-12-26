Underrated tracks by classic artists

The songs that don't always fit on the Best Of, get overlooked on setlists... but always end up being a secret favourite for a lot of fans.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Other Side A touch more introspective to what we're used to from the Chilis, this track needs your attention a bit more.

Oasis - The Hindu Times The pseudo-Indian riff is one of the high points of this late-period Oasis tune.

Arctic Monkeys - Riot Van A fan favourite - but would it ever get on the Greatest Hits when we get to one? It should do.

Foo Fighters - Hey Johnny Park! An often-overlooked track from the massive Colour And The Shape album. Enjoy those dynamics!

Blur - Sing Swooning piano-led song that got more attention when it turned up in Trainspotting.

Nirvana - Sliver Just before they went stellar with Nevermind, the trio issued this raucous tune as a single.

The Killers - On Top Off the mega-selling debut album Hot Fuss, this is an intriguing album track.

The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore When you have a singles back catalogue like Morrissey and Marr, some things have to fall by the wayside - but this Meat Is Murder track deserves more acclaim.

Coldplay - Don't Panic Famous to anyone who bought Parachutes back in the day, this wistful album opener is a touching alternative to Chris Martin's stadium-sized songs.