Coldplay and BTS announce My Universe single

Coldplay and BTS have announced their new single. Picture: James Marcus Haney x Heo Jea Young x Kim So Jung

Chris Martin and co and the Kpop band have released a collaboration, which is sung in English and Korean.

Coldplay have today announced their much-anticipated collaboration with BTS.

The British band and the famous Kpop outfit have joined forces on My Universe, which is set for release on 24 September 2021

The track, which is sung in both Korean and English, was written by both BTS and Coldplay and produced by Max Martin.

It follows the release of Coldplay's Higher Power single and the news of their Music Of The Spheres album, which is set for release next month.

Find out more about the single and when you can get your hands on it here.

When is Coldplay and BTS' My Universe released?

My Universe is released on 24 September 2021. Fans can pre-save or pre-oder the track here.

See its artwork below:

The artwork for Coldplay and BTS' My Universe. Picture: Press

When is Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres album set for release?

Music Of The Spheres is released on 15 October 2021.

READ MORE: Coldplay premiere new single Higher Power in space

What will it sound like?

The band have released an album trailer, giving fans a taste of what to expect each of the 12 tracks on their ninth studio album.

They also released their anthemic lead track Higher Power single back in May, which had its debut in space.

Watch their official video for Higher Power:

What's the tracklisting for Music Of The Spheres?

The album tracklist has also been released, with five of the twelve songs also represented by emojis: