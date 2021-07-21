Coldplay announce Music Of The Spheres album with five emojis on the tracklist

21 July 2021, 10:56

Coldplay
Coldplay have shared details of their next album. Picture: Press/James Marcus Haney

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co have announced the details of their ninth studio album. Find out when it's released and what we know so far.

Coldplay have shared the details of their forthcoming album.

Chris Martin and co have been teasing the follow-up to 2019's Everyday Life for quite some time and now they have finally given fans a taste of what to expect from the record.

Find out everything we know about Music Of The Spheres including its release date, tracklisting, sound and more here.

READ MORE: Coldplay want album with emojis for song titles

What is Coldplay's new album called?

Coldplay's new album will be titled Music Of The Spheres.

When is Coldplay's new album released?

Music Of The Spheres is set for release on 15 October 2021.

What will it sound like?

The band have released an album trailer, giving fans a taste of what to expect each of the 12 tracks on their ninth studio album.

They also released their anthemic lead track Higher Power single back in May, which had its debut in space.

Watch their official video for Higher Power:

What's the tracklisting for Music Of The Spheres?

The album tracklist has also been released, with five of the twelve songs also represented by emojis:

  1. *planet emoji*
  2. Higher Power
  3. Humankind
  4. *star emoji*
  5. Let Somebody Go
  6. *heart emoji*
  7. People Of The Pride
  8. Biutyful
  9. *earth emoji*
  10. My Universe
  11. *infinity emoji*
  12. Coloratura
Coldplay reveal tracklist for Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay reveal tracklist for Music Of The Spheres. Picture: Press/Coldplay

READ MORE: Coldplay premiere new single Higher Power in space

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles and the team empty out Dom's bag

The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again

Chris Moyles tries to FREE DOM in Leicester Square

The Chris Moyles Show handcuffs Dom in Leicester Square

The Lathums at Wigan Market

The Lathums unveil unique acapella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be

News

Toby Tarrant talks household chores

Toby Tarrant debates the worst household chores

Coldplay Songs

Coldplay Latest

See more Coldplay Latest

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Chris Moyles

Coldplay want album with emojis for song titles

Coldplay press 2021

Coldplay premiere new single Higher Power in space

Coldplay press 2021

Coldplay to open The BRIT Awards 2021

News

Coldplay Concert In Argentina in 2017

Coldplay tease new project with Alien Radio

The Charlatans in September 1990: artin Blunt, Rob Collins, Jon Brookes, John Baker and Tim Burgess

The most underrated tracks by your favourite artists

Features