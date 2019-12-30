The most memorable quotes from 2019

30 December 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 30 December 2019, 18:01

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher
Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns/Harry Durrant/Getty Images

What an eventful year 2019 has been. Here are the most outrageous, thoughtful, confusing and hilarious quotes from the music world in the past twelve months.

  1. "Feeling pretty hated right now. I'm sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night's show."

    James Buckley on the badly-received Inbetweeners reunion special, January 2019

    The Inbetweeners Cast Return To Australia
    The Inbetweeners Cast Return To Australia. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

  2. "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is the proof that we're longing for stories like this."

    Rami Malek wins an Oscar for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, February 2019

  3. “I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I’m Stormzy – and I’m meant to be there."

    Stormzy on his Glastonbury headline slot, January 2019

    Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five
    Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

  4. "Gerry top top man doing supernatural things"

    Liam Gallagher on Gerry Cinnamon, June 2019

  5. "I think what everyone likes about it is it's got this depth to it... but it just comes from Nintendo."

    Yannis Phillipakis on the title of the new Foals album, Everything Not Saved Will be Lost, January 2019

  6. "We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

    Chris Martin on carbon neutral touring with Coldplay, November 2019

    Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum
    Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

  7. "I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven't made up by then... then there will be war."

    Liam Gallagher on brother Noel, September 2019

    Liam Gallagher Performs In Auckland
    Liam Gallagher Performs In Auckland. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

  8. "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not fucking banter."

    Noel Gallagher to brother Liam, November 2019

  9. "He was a very very kind man. A really thoughtful bloke and there were a couple of times he stunned me with how thoughtful he was."

    Johnny Vaughan on the death of Keith Flint of The Prodigy, March 2019

  10. "Just the biggest load of shit ever. They’re a fucking disgrace the politicians and that."

    Noel Gallagher on Brexit, October 2019

    Noel Gallagher is interviewed before the match during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019
    Noel Gallagher is interviewed before the match during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019. Picture: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

  11. “I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop.”

    Brett Anderson on Britpop

    Suede singer Brett Anderson poses for a portrait, London 1993
    Suede singer Brett Anderson poses for a portrait, London 1993. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  12. "I hear Burt out of Suede has said it was very laddish - see I disagree I thought it was the opposite. I thought it was very BLOUSEY which is why I distanced myself from it."

    Liam Gallagher on Britpop, October, 2019

  13. "Sometimes my shit days last for weeks. Definitely had "months" a few times too. And it's f**king horrible. And you can't sugar coat it. And you can't take pills, you think it's gonna last forever. It won't."

    Courteeners' Liam Fray on mental health, October 2019

    Liam Fray of Courteeners live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019
    Liam Fray of Courteeners live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImage/Getty Images

  14. "We're totally dad rock."

    Dave Grohl on the music of Foo Fighters, November 2019

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 7, 2019
    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 7, 2019. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

  15. "Oh, yes please. I'd love it. But I'd want it to be a professional fight."

    Robbie Williams says he'd still like to fight Liam Gallagher, October 2019

    Liam Gallagher & Robbie Williams at Glastonbury Festival, 1995
    Liam Gallagher & Robbie Williams at Glastonbury Festival, 1995. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

  16. "Gonna stop off in Kensington I’ve heard there’s a show biz whore carol singer who wants a slap c’mon you know."

    Liam Gallagher on Robbie Williams, December 2019

    "Hi mate, I live in Kensington. Don’t know who you’re on about but he sounds like a right twat. Let’s both go round and batter him."

    Robbie Williams to Liam Gallagher, December 2019

  17. "Congratulations The Cure, are you as excited as I am?" "Umm, by the sounds of it, no."

    Robert Smith of The Cure to an enthusiastic interviewer at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, May 2019

  18. “I wouldn’t call it a feud, I’d call it a lovers’ tiff.”

    Lewis Capaldi on his "feud" with Noel Gallagher, August 2019

    Lewis Capaldi performs on the Other Stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019
    Lewis Capaldi performs on the Other Stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

  19. "Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes"

    Noel Gallagher on Lewis Capaldi, July 2019

    Lewis Capaldi comes on stage wearing a Chewbacca mask to perform on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2019
    Lewis Capaldi comes on stage wearing a Chewbacca mask to perform on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2019. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

  20. "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!"

    Donald Trump on Twitter, July 2019

    "CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT."

    Papa Roach to Donald Trump, July 2019

