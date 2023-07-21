The 25 best albums of 1982

Radio X turns back the clock to the days of The Clash, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Prince and Dexys Midnight Runners.

Haircut One Hundred - Pelican West: released 26th February 1982 Fronted by the photogenic Nick Heyward, Haircut One Hundred only lasted another album before solo stardom came calling, but their debut included the hits Love Plus One, Favourite Shorts (Boy Meets Girl) and Fantastic Day. Haircut One Hundred - Pelican West. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Fun Boy Three - The Fun Boy Three: released 5th March 1982 Having walked out of The Specials at the height of the ska band's fame, Terry Hall, Neville Staples and Lynval Golding formed their own trio. Their debut album included The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum), The Telephone Always Rings and a cover of T'aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) with vocals from Bananarama. Fun Boy Three - The Fun Boy Three. Picture: Press

The Jam - The Gift: 12th March 1982 Paul Weller called time on the influential mod band and their final album included Town Called Malice, Just Who Is The 5 O'Clock Hero and Precious, which way towards the Modfather's work with his next band The Style Council. The Jam - The Gift. Picture: Press

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast: released 22nd March 1982 Maiden's third album saw the arrival of vocalist Bruce Dickinson in place of Paul Di'Anno and spawned the memorable title track and the hit Run To The Hills. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Paul McCartney - Tug Of War: released 26th April 1982 Macca's first album since he split the group Wings, Tug Of War was also the first new material he composed since the death of fellow Beatle John Lennon in 1980. The album also saw Macca reunite with Beatles producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick and tracks included Take It Away, the duet with Stevie Wonder Ebony And Ivory, plus the Lennon tribute Here Today. Paul McCartney - Tug Of War. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Cure - Pornography: released 4th May 1982 The trio of Robert Smith, Simon Gallup and Lol Tolhurst released their influential fourth studio album, which included the single The Hanging Garden. The Cure - Pornography. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Duran Duran - Rio: released 10th May 1982 The Brummie band's second album took them out of the New Romantic clubs and made them international superstars. Tracks included Save A Prayer, My Own Way, Hungry Like The Wolf and the classic title track. Duran Duran - Rio. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Clash - Combat Rock: released 14th May 1982 The fifth album from the punk legends included the hits Should I Stay Or Should I Go, Rock The Casbah and Straight To Hell. The Clash - Combat Rock. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Altered Images - Pinky Blue: released 14th May 1982 The second album from the Glaswegian pop band fronted by Clare Grogan featured the hits I Could Be Happy, See Those Eyes and Pinky Blue. Altered Images - Pinky Blue. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Associates - Sulk: released 14th May 1982 The second album from Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine included the chart hits Club Country and Party Fears Two. The Associates - Sulk. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Queen - Hot Space: released 21st May 1982 The band attracted some criticism for this, their "disco" album, but the tracks have aged better than many expected, with Body Language and Back Chat bringing the funk and Las Palabras de Amor (The Words of Love) being a classic Queen ballad. Queen - Hot Space. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Blondie - The Hunter: released 24th May 1982 The band's final album for seventeen years, which led to a solo career for Debbie Harry. Tracks included Island Of Lost Souls, War Child and Danceway, plus the Blondie's attempt at a James Bond theme, For Your Eyes Only. Blondie - The Hunter. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Roxy Music - Avalon: released 28th May 1982 The final album from Bryan Ferry's ground-breaking band included the exquisite title track and More Than This. Roxy Music - Avalon. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

ABC - The Lexicon Of Love: released 21st June 1982 The debut album from the Sheffield pop revivalists included the mammoth hits Poison Arrow, All Of My Heart, Tears Are Not Enough and The Look Of Love. ABC - The Lexicon Of Love. Picture: Press

Talk Talk - The Party's Over: released 13th July 1982 The influential pop band, fronted by Mark Hollis, included the singles Today and the band's theme song, Talk Talk. Talk Talk - The Party's Over. Picture: Press

Dexys Midnight Runners - Too Rye Ay: released 22nd July 1982 Kevin Rowland changed Dexys sound from a soul revue to elements of folk for the band's second album, which spawned the monster hit Come On Eileen, plus Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile). Dexys Midnight Runners - Too Rye Ay. Picture: Press

Yazoo - Upstairs At Eric's: released 20th August 1982 After leaving Depeche Mode, Vince Clarke teamed up with singer Alison Moyet aka "Alf". Their debut album included the single Don't Go and Only You, which went on to be a No 1 hit for The Flying Pickets. Yazoo - Upstairs At Eric's. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Kate Bush - The Dreaming: released 13th September 1982 The musician's fourth album included the singles Sat In Your Lap, There Goes A Tenner and Suspended In Gaffa. Kate Bush - The Dreaming. Picture: Press

Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84): released 17th September 1982 The fifth studio album from the Scottish band included the singles Promised You A Miracle and Glittering Prize. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84). Picture: Press

Psychedelic Furs - Forever Now: released 24th September 1982 The third album from Richard Butler and his post-punk outfit included the hit Love My Way. Psychedelic Furs - Forever Now. Picture: Press

Depeche Mode - A Broken Frame: released 27th September 1982 The Mode's second album saw the departure of songwriter Vince Clarke, but Martin Gore stepped into the breach and penned the hit singles See You, The Meaning Of Love and Leave In Silence. Depeche Mode - A Broken Frame. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska: released 30th September 1982 The Boss famously issued the 4-track demo versions of his latest songs as his sixth album. Tracks included Atlantic City and Open All Night. Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska. Picture: Press

Prince - 1999: released 27th October 1982 The album that put Prince on the map, his fifth studio LP saw him form The Revolution and singles included Little Red Corvette and the classic title track. Prince - 1999. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - A Kiss In The Dreamhouse: released 5th November 1982 The post-punk pioneers issued their fifth studio album; tracks included Melt! and Slowdive, which gave the Reading shoegaze band their name. Siouxsie & The Banshees - A Kiss In The Dreamhouse. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo