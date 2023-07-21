The 25 best albums of 1982
21 July 2023, 13:47 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 13:48
Radio X turns back the clock to the days of The Clash, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Prince and Dexys Midnight Runners.
-
Haircut One Hundred - Pelican West: released 26th February 1982
Fronted by the photogenic Nick Heyward, Haircut One Hundred only lasted another album before solo stardom came calling, but their debut included the hits Love Plus One, Favourite Shorts (Boy Meets Girl) and Fantastic Day.
-
Fun Boy Three - The Fun Boy Three: released 5th March 1982
Having walked out of The Specials at the height of the ska band's fame, Terry Hall, Neville Staples and Lynval Golding formed their own trio. Their debut album included The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum), The Telephone Always Rings and a cover of T'aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) with vocals from Bananarama.
-
The Jam - The Gift: 12th March 1982
Paul Weller called time on the influential mod band and their final album included Town Called Malice, Just Who Is The 5 O'Clock Hero and Precious, which way towards the Modfather's work with his next band The Style Council.
-
Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast: released 22nd March 1982
Maiden's third album saw the arrival of vocalist Bruce Dickinson in place of Paul Di'Anno and spawned the memorable title track and the hit Run To The Hills.
-
Paul McCartney - Tug Of War: released 26th April 1982
Macca's first album since he split the group Wings, Tug Of War was also the first new material he composed since the death of fellow Beatle John Lennon in 1980. The album also saw Macca reunite with Beatles producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick and tracks included Take It Away, the duet with Stevie Wonder Ebony And Ivory, plus the Lennon tribute Here Today.
-
The Cure - Pornography: released 4th May 1982
The trio of Robert Smith, Simon Gallup and Lol Tolhurst released their influential fourth studio album, which included the single The Hanging Garden.
-
Duran Duran - Rio: released 10th May 1982
The Brummie band's second album took them out of the New Romantic clubs and made them international superstars. Tracks included Save A Prayer, My Own Way, Hungry Like The Wolf and the classic title track.
-
The Clash - Combat Rock: released 14th May 1982
The fifth album from the punk legends included the hits Should I Stay Or Should I Go, Rock The Casbah and Straight To Hell.
-
Altered Images - Pinky Blue: released 14th May 1982
The second album from the Glaswegian pop band fronted by Clare Grogan featured the hits I Could Be Happy, See Those Eyes and Pinky Blue.
-
The Associates - Sulk: released 14th May 1982
The second album from Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine included the chart hits Club Country and Party Fears Two.
-
Queen - Hot Space: released 21st May 1982
The band attracted some criticism for this, their "disco" album, but the tracks have aged better than many expected, with Body Language and Back Chat bringing the funk and Las Palabras de Amor (The Words of Love) being a classic Queen ballad.
-
Blondie - The Hunter: released 24th May 1982
The band's final album for seventeen years, which led to a solo career for Debbie Harry. Tracks included Island Of Lost Souls, War Child and Danceway, plus the Blondie's attempt at a James Bond theme, For Your Eyes Only.
-
Roxy Music - Avalon: released 28th May 1982
The final album from Bryan Ferry's ground-breaking band included the exquisite title track and More Than This.
-
ABC - The Lexicon Of Love: released 21st June 1982
The debut album from the Sheffield pop revivalists included the mammoth hits Poison Arrow, All Of My Heart, Tears Are Not Enough and The Look Of Love.
-
Talk Talk - The Party's Over: released 13th July 1982
The influential pop band, fronted by Mark Hollis, included the singles Today and the band's theme song, Talk Talk.
-
Dexys Midnight Runners - Too Rye Ay: released 22nd July 1982
Kevin Rowland changed Dexys sound from a soul revue to elements of folk for the band's second album, which spawned the monster hit Come On Eileen, plus Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile).
-
Yazoo - Upstairs At Eric's: released 20th August 1982
After leaving Depeche Mode, Vince Clarke teamed up with singer Alison Moyet aka "Alf". Their debut album included the single Don't Go and Only You, which went on to be a No 1 hit for The Flying Pickets.
-
Kate Bush - The Dreaming: released 13th September 1982
The musician's fourth album included the singles Sat In Your Lap, There Goes A Tenner and Suspended In Gaffa.
-
Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84): released 17th September 1982
The fifth studio album from the Scottish band included the singles Promised You A Miracle and Glittering Prize.
-
Psychedelic Furs - Forever Now: released 24th September 1982
The third album from Richard Butler and his post-punk outfit included the hit Love My Way.
-
Depeche Mode - A Broken Frame: released 27th September 1982
The Mode's second album saw the departure of songwriter Vince Clarke, but Martin Gore stepped into the breach and penned the hit singles See You, The Meaning Of Love and Leave In Silence.
-
Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska: released 30th September 1982
The Boss famously issued the 4-track demo versions of his latest songs as his sixth album. Tracks included Atlantic City and Open All Night.
-
Prince - 1999: released 27th October 1982
The album that put Prince on the map, his fifth studio LP saw him form The Revolution and singles included Little Red Corvette and the classic title track.
-
Siouxsie & The Banshees - A Kiss In The Dreamhouse: released 5th November 1982
The post-punk pioneers issued their fifth studio album; tracks included Melt! and Slowdive, which gave the Reading shoegaze band their name.
-
Michael Jackson - Thriller: released 29th November 1982
The album that changed everything for Michael Jackson - and the record industry. It's still the best-selling album of all time, having shifted 70 million copies and seven of its nine tracks were issued as singles: Thriller, Beat It, Wanna Be Startin' Something, PYT (Pretty Young Thing), Billie Jean, Human Nature and the duet with Paul McCartney, The Girl Is Mine.