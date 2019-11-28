Coldplay's Chris Martin reveals they'll do "a couple more shows" amid climate change fears

The Coldplay frontman has told Radio X the band have a "set plan" and will only do some US shows before stopping again.

Chris Martin has revealed Coldplay will play "a couple more" live shows as part of their Everyday Life album era.

The band hit the headlines this month when their frontman threw their touring future into doubt due to his concerns over climate change.

Now, speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the Orphans singer has suggested they have a few more shows left in this album cycle - including some in Los Angeles - before hanging up their touring hats.

Asked about their one-off gig at the Natural History Museum for ClientEarth, he revealed: "We're only doing about three or four gigs, so we're just starting to feel good and then we'll stop again."

Asked if they'll be encouraged to do more, Chris Martin grinned and replied: "No.. We have a very set plan and I think we'll do maybe a couple of shows in America... in Los Angeles, and that will be it".

The Clocks singer also talked about the inspiration behind the lead track on their Everyday Life album and recalled the band's worst ever gig.

The news of their new gigs comes after Chris Martin previously revealed that the band were looking into ways to make their tours more environmentally friendly.

"We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial," the singer told BBC News.

"All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

"We've done a lot of big tours at this point," he said, after revealing he would be "disappointed" if they couldn't find a way for their gigs to be carbon neutral.

"How do we turn it around so it's not so much taking as giving?"

The same interview also saw the frontman reveal that a mean tweet dissuaded him from making an appearance at Glastonbury 2020.

Asked by the network why he won't be performing at the 50th anniversary of the festival, he revealed: "I did pop up on stage [this] year, and I love doing so… And then I saw a tweet afterwards that said ‘you can always rely on him to come on in a tracksuit and ruin everything'".

The Everyday Life singer added: "So I was like, you know what? A: I should work on my trousers, B: I shouldn’t be online and C: Maybe just go and watch Glastonbury for a year or so."

When quizzed if the comment hurt him, the Clocks singer said: "Sometimes these things hurt me, yeah, because I’m human."

As well as their special Natural History Museum gig, Coldplay showcased their double album with a gig in Jordan, which took place at Sunrise and Sunset - to reflect each title of their double album - and was streamed live across the world.

