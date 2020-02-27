Are these the worst music movies ever made?

Films about our favourite bands can be amazing, life-changing spectacles. But sometimes they can also be total rubbish - take a look.

Across The Universe (2007) As a film-maker, getting the go-ahead to make a musical featuring Beatles songs is surely a licence to print money. That is unless you then write a script that features a load of characters named in said Beatles songs. That's right: this film includes a Lucy, a Jude, a Sadie, a Prudence and even a Jo Jo.

Greetings From Tim Buckley (2013) Jeff Buckley had one of the most haunting voices of the 1990s and his tragic death just added to the sense of mystery and awe surrounding him. The makers of this film chose not to pursue that angle though, instead casting one of the good-looking lads from Gossip Girl as Jeff and having him lip-sync to someone else's voice, while coming to terms with his father Tim's musical legacy. Also, Kate Nash turns up.

CBGB (2013) The legend of CBGBs has only grown since the iconic New York venue closed in 2006. The Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads all played seminal shows there early in their careers and this film tries (and spectacularly fails) to capture the energy and magic of the NY scene in the late 1970s. There's no real depth to the characters here, it's mostly just a chance for actors to do impressions of Debbie Harry and Joey Ramone - and in a really weird cameo, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters turns up as Iggy Pop, as you can see below.

Last Days (2005) This is a fictionalised version of the final few days of Kurt Cobain's life, but it's hard to fathom why the world a brilliant musician and cultural icon is turned into such a dull film.

The Doors (1991) Does the myth of Jim Morrison, troubled genius always on the brink of madness, bug you? Then blame Oliver Stone, who turned The Doors frontman into an erratic personality who was followed by Indian shaman, watching Jimbo from the side of stage with the groupies. Hey, it could have been worse - instead of Val Kilmer, movie bosses wanted Tom Cruise to play Morrison. Most baffling bit: an entirely pointless cameo from Billy Idol as one of Jim's drinking buddies.

The Linda McCartney Story (2000) The Beatles really have inspired more than their fair share of disappointing movies. This one, charting the life of Paul's wife Linda, is one of those that's so bad it's hilarious. Just check out the moment when these two star-crossed lovers meet - and talk about salt and pepper.

Rock Star (2001) Mark Wahlberg goes from being a fan to becoming the lead singer of a fictional band of good actors with bad wigs in this flop. The band are called Steel Dragon, their songs sound dreadful and if you don't find the scene below hilarious, you must be Mark Wahlberg's mum.

This Must Be The Place (2011) Some films asks the really big questions. This Must Be The Place asks what would happen if a rock star who looked like Robert Smith from The Cure (but wasn't actually him) tried to track down a Nazi. Starring Sean Penn, whose life story could make a really great film. We'll leave it there - surprisingly fun trailer though!

Rock Of Ages (2012) Why didn't a movie about hair metal that featured Bryan Cranston and a high-fiving baboon work? We're still not sure...but it didn't.