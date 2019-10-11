Liam Fray reveals mental health struggles and shares advice with fans

Courteeners' Liam Fray. Picture: Press

The Courteeners frontman has talked candidly about his own battle with mental health and shared a hopeful message to his followers.

Liam Fray has spoken out about his own struggles with mental health and shared a message of hope with his fans.

The Courteeners frontman took to social media on World Mental Health Day this Thursday (10 October) and wrote a lengthy message, which began: "I think you know me better than to jump on a bandwagon of any kind, let alone something serious that affects so many, but I wouldn't be being honest if I didn't say something."

Detailing his own struggle, he continued: "Everyone goes through ups and downs (yes, even singers in medium sized indie bands). And some downs last way longer than the ups. I don't wanna condescend or sound preachy but even if there's 5 of you in our little world that feel better knowing that I have fucking shit days, then so be it. Sometimes my shit days last for weeks. Definitely had "months" a few times too. And it's fucking horrible. And you can't sugar coat it. And you can't take pills (well you can, but they're short term to me) you think it's gonna last forever. It won't x".

He added: "When we finish a tour it's almost instant. I know LOADS of musicians who say the same thing but it's rarely talked about because we're supposed to be "Rock n Roll". Whatever the fuck that is.

The highs of being in a venue with you lot is indescribable to be honest. The best feeling IN THE WORLD. Then nowt.

Undoubtedly Social Media has a massive impact. I think of young people growing up and it breaks my heart what some of them must go through."

See the post here:

Going on to share his own methods of coping, the Not Nineteen Forever singer added: "I don't really have much advice except it WILL pass. Obviously, try and talk - but we get told that all the time and in all honesty - that in itself is really fucking difficult. Opening up and baring your soul is not exactly putting the kettle on is it. I find that exercise helps loads. REALLY try and exercise. I play tennis with Campbell and Conrad. I'm not saying who's best. If you drink, cut back. Cut it out for a week. Try two weeks, almost certainly you'll feel better. Try and get in amongst the trees. Go for a mooch where you can see Green. Anywhere. Local park will do. I read a book Called The Nature Fix last year. Fascinating insight how The great outdoors can improve our mood and health. Take an hour off the thing your reading this on!

Last but not least, remember you're not on your own."

Fray isn't the only artist to speak out about mental health this week.

James Blake opened up about his battle in a new essay for a Penguin Collection entitled ‘It’s Not Ok To Feel Blue (And Other Lies), which is curated by Scarlett Curtis.

As NME reports, in it he writes: "I was asking questions like ‘What is the point of me?’ and saying I didn’t want to live. I became afraid of the growing fog of war outside my house because of what I knew people expected of me if I entered it: a normal interaction and, even more impossible, a new album."

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/