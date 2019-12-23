Liam Gallagher appeared to call Robbie Williams a 'showbiz w**re carol singer" and Robbie replied

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams
Picture: Press & Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

The former Oasis frontman has appeared to call out the former Take That singer, who upped the banter with his own response on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has appeared to hit out at Robbie Williams, while the singer has hit back with his own reply.

Taking to Twitter on Friday 20 December, the former Oasis rocker wrote: "Gonna stop of in Kensington I’ve heard there’s a show bizz whore carol singer who wants a slap c’mon you know LFUKING x".

Fans began to speculate if Gallagher was referring to Robbie Williams, who released a number one Christmas album and lives in the borough of Kensington's posh Holland Park area and is even warring neighbours with Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page.

But they didn't have to wait too long to whip up rumours, since Williams seemed to confirm the speculation with a sarcastic response, which read: "Hi mate, I live in Kensington. Don’t know who you’re on about but he sounds like a right twat. Let’s both go round and batter him."

Williams seems to be trolling the Shockwave singer a lot lately after claiming he still wanted to fight him in a boxing match.

Though he's dropped the idea, due to his wife Ayda Field's claims that it wasn't cool, the Angels singer was happy to make fun of himself in an advert for Amazon's Alexa, which name-drops his rival.

Watch it here:

The former Take That star also shared a video of himself singing Gallagher's For What It's Worth track to his Instagram Stories.

See him here:

The Stoke-on-Trent singer has even gone one further and been pictured wearing a t-shirt bearing the words As You Were - one of Gallagher's catchphrases and the name of his first solo album.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher turned down I'm A Celeb, Strictly Come Dancing & Jeremy Kyle offers

Liam Gallagher also took time out to slam claims he's been forced to move house because he is a nuisance neighbour.

Taking to Twitter this Sunday 22 December, he wrote: "iI’ve never had a problem with any of my neighbours and I’ve certainly never been asked to leave any of my local pubs im a great customer i have moved location as the future is looking bright I look forward to meeting my new neighbours Happy Christmas LG x"

The future does indeed look "bright" for Liam, as next year is set to be a very busy one for him.

The Wall Of Glass singer is already confirmed to headline several British festivals, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital 2020 all already booked.

If there wasn't enough chances to see Liam Gallagher next year, he's also confirmed a homecoming gig at Heaton Park.The Burnage boy will return home to play the 600 hectare park on Saturday 12 June 2020, with support acts still to be announced.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reveals his New Year's Resolution for 2020

