Lewis Capaldi changes Twitter photo to Chewbacca & name to Chewis Capaldi in response to Noel Gallagher

The Someone You Loved singer has responded to the Oasis legend's recent interview in which he referred to him as the Star Wars character.

The former Oasis rocker took part in an interview with Variety, where he said: "Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far. He’s just thinking, 'Wow!'

"Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck‘s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

Capaldi has since responded in record time, changing his Twitter photo to an image of the Star Wars character and with his own face photoshopped inside it.

If that wasn't enough banter for one day, the Tough singer has also changed his name to Chewis Capaldi.

Fans seem pretty tickled by the news with some calling him a "wee genius" and others asking for a collab.

When Noel Gallagher joked about Capaldi's "15 minutes of fame" he of course was referring to his Glastonbury's Other Stage.

The Variety interview also saw Gallagher address the fact his daughter Anaïs seemed to praise Lewis' Glastonbury stunt.

"When she grows up? Well, she better be better looking than that cunt," he quipped. Let’s hope she doesn’t have his looks. Or his girth. I’m not going to allow that. She’s gonna have a bad day soon if she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up."

