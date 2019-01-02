James Buckley issues apology for Inbetweeners 10th anniversary special

2 January 2019, 17:31

James Buckley plays Chewy in I Feel Bad
James Buckley plays Chewy in I Feel Bad. Picture: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Inbetweeners fans took to social media to complain about the show, which celebrated a decade since the hit series premiered.

James Buckley has issued an apology following last night's Inbetweeners 10th anniversary special.

Fans took to social media to complain on New Year's Day after watching The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited - a special two hour show which celebrated everything about the hit coming-of-age series.

After some labelled it cringe and others painful, the actor - who played Jay Cartwright in the teen sitcom - wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry".

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

#inbetweeners

A post shared by James Buckley (@buxtagram) on

The

While watching the TV show, one fan tweeted: "A nations response after watching an hour of The Inbetweeners reunion...so much hype, so much potential, so cringe #FwendsReunited #inbetweeners".

Rhianna Dhillon wasn't backwards in coming forwards either, saying she was "wanting to vom" during the show.

Another took a video during one of the awards segments, writing: "It’s acctually a bit painful to see how much Joe and James clearly just couldn’t wait for this to end."

However, one fan was more constructive in his criticism, suggesting what the fans really wanted to see.

Find out why James Buckley will never let his kids watch The Inbetweeners:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Bohemian Rhapsody singalong screenings are coming to UK cinemas

Queen

Line of Duty

Line Of Duty Season 5: What We Know So Far...

Dame June Whitfield dies: Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley 'heartbroken'
Bill Bailey reveals if there'll ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion

VIDEO: Bill Bailey's worst gig is eye-wateringly bad