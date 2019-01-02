James Buckley issues apology for Inbetweeners 10th anniversary special

James Buckley plays Chewy in I Feel Bad. Picture: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Inbetweeners fans took to social media to complain about the show, which celebrated a decade since the hit series premiered.

James Buckley has issued an apology following last night's Inbetweeners 10th anniversary special.

Fans took to social media to complain on New Year's Day after watching The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited - a special two hour show which celebrated everything about the hit coming-of-age series.

After some labelled it cringe and others painful, the actor - who played Jay Cartwright in the teen sitcom - wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry".

While watching the TV show, one fan tweeted: "A nations response after watching an hour of The Inbetweeners reunion...so much hype, so much potential, so cringe #FwendsReunited #inbetweeners".

A nations response after watching an hour of The Inbetweeners reunion...so much hype, so much potential, so cringe #FwendsReunited #inbetweeners pic.twitter.com/WZ42V7eUeK — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) January 1, 2019

Rhianna Dhillon wasn't backwards in coming forwards either, saying she was "wanting to vom" during the show.

Watching the Inbetweeners reunion and dividing my time between pissing myself laughing and wanting to vom at the amount of cringe, awkward interviews — Rhianna Dhillon (@RhiannaDhillon) January 1, 2019

Another took a video during one of the awards segments, writing: "It’s acctually a bit painful to see how much Joe and James clearly just couldn’t wait for this to end."

It’s acctually a bit painful to see how much Joe and James clearly just couldn’t wait for this to end.#Inbetweeners #FwendsReunited pic.twitter.com/y5wpwrlGJi — TWJ (@IrnBruRevolutio) January 1, 2019

However, one fan was more constructive in his criticism, suggesting what the fans really wanted to see.

What we really wanted to see;



*Neil resitting all his GCSE's.

*Simon still living at home age 28.

* Will and Charlotte big jugs happily married.

* Jay and his 3 children fighting Donavon.#inbetweeners#FwendsReunited — stephen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stewiltshire) January 1, 2019

