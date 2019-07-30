Papa Roach troll Donald Trump with Last Resort lyrics

Papa Roach troll US President Donald Trump with Last Resort lyrics. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images & Jo Hale/Redferns/ Getty Images

The nu metal rockers took to Twitter to respond to the US President's recent tweet with their famous 2000 single.

Papa Roach responded to a Donald Trump tweet in the most banterous way ever.

Like many Americans, the nu-metal rockers came across one of Trump's powerful tweets, which read: "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!"

Retweeting the outspoken US President, Jacoby Shaddox and co added the lyrics: "CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT".

See their tweet below:

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT 🎶 https://t.co/AJI0fDRovw — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 29, 2019

The Californian rockers had clearly noticed that the President's tweet looked and sounded very similar to part of their famous 2000 hit, which was taken from their Infest album.

Watch the iconic video for their single here:

And it wasn't lost on their fans either, who took to Twitter to praise the band.

See some reactions below:

@firedeathpony FFS!!! I will always sing this version now — Emma (@EmmaGritt) July 30, 2019

WATCH: Papa Roach pay tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint with Firestarter cover

Earlier this year Papa Roach covered The Prodigy's Firestarter in tribute to the late Keith Flint.

The nu metal rockers played Sonic Temple Festival 2019 in Columbus, Ohio where the Britsh band and their late frontman were set to perform.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix took the opportunity to say a few words about Flint, before launching into their iconic 1996 anthem.

Watch the US band cover the song, in a video which was shared by Loudwire here:

Addressing the crowds at the US festival where they replaced the band, Shaddix said: "I got a text a couple of days after Keith Flint had passed away from the promoters of this festival asking us if we would come and take their place.

"And as a fan of The Prodigy and with excitement in my heart, that was very heavy at the same time. I responded: 'Hell, fuck yes. We would love to be part of this and we couldn't do it without honouring Mr. Keith Flint. The Firestarter."