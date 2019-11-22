Noel Gallagher on feud with brother Liam: "It's not f***ing banter"

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has suggested his estranged brother isn't being genuine when he speaks kindly of him in interviews, and Liam has responded.

Noel Gallagher has hit out at his brother in a new interview and assured him there's no "banter" between them.

The Wandering Star singer has talked about his sibling and argued the former Oasis frontman seems to change his stance on him by the day.

When it was muted that Liam was quick to speak "kindly" of him, Noel interjected: "Can I stop you there? That doesn't mean shit to me.

"Because he's on fucking Twitter right now, saying the exact opposite."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "If he's in here, on camera, playing to the gallery, fine, good.

"Actually, when it fucking matters, when he's abusing my wife and my kids, it's like no no no no no, you don't get to fucking do both, do you know what I mean?

"Either be a c**t and own it, right, or don't be a c**t."

The Manchester rocker concluded: "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not fucking banter."

Liam Gallagher has already responded to Noel's interview, taking to Twitter to write: "Just seen Rkid I mean Kevin Keegan I mean Rkid on the beats thing with Zane Lowe fucking hell he needs to chilli the con carne out man people might think that was a threat at the end towards me oooooohhhhhhhhhh I’m scared for my life LG x"

The Shockwave singer added: "Noel Kevin Keegan Gallagher is the funniest thing I’ve seen or heard in over a decade the gift that keeps on giving LG x"

Mocking his brother further he joked to his 3.2 million strong followers: "I’m scared I’m seriously upping my security so many people out there wanting to cause me harm HELP ME".

The interview also saw Noel address the claims levelled at him that he split the band as he argued that he thought Beady Eye was a bad idea from the start.

"I quit the band. I didn't split it up. The rest of the guys folded it," he said. "I was just like, I'm just done with it."

"When we were all part of the same management firm and all that, I was saying 'What's Beady Eye all about?' It should just be him. He should have done that when [Oasis] split up. But for whatever reason they decided they were gonna start ANOTHER band... alright, fair enough. But HE'S the voice of those songs."

He added: "Ever since the Supersonic documentary came out, another generation has taken those songs to its heart and he's out there performing them and it's all good. He's got to make a living and all that."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has reached out to a fan who was injured by a flare at his Sheffield gig this week.

The former Oasis rocker played the city's FlyDSA Arena on Monday (18 November) when the incident is said to have taken place injuring a female fan during the DMA'S support slot.

After the victim was identified by the BBC as Stacey Andrew, from Boston, Lincolnshire, Gallagher reached out to her on Twitter, writing: "I’m sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it’s not cool people need to chill the f**k out with the flares can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x"

The family have since responded, with Stacey's brother Leon identifying himself on Twitter and Stacey herself sharing Gallagher's message with the post: "omg when Liam Gallagher tweets about u this is so awesome @liamgallagher sorry I don’t have Twitter I ain’t that up to skill lol but I do have Instagram".

