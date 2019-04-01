Watch The Cure’s Robert Smith give savage response to Hall of Fame red carpet question

The Cure's Robert Smith attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Picture: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Cure frontman went viral for his lukewarm reception to a very peppy red carpet host at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Robert Smith has gone viral after his very honest response to a red carpet host at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cure attended the induction ceremony, where they were celebrated for their contribution to music alongside the likes of Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Radiohead and The Zombies.

When the Friday I'm In Love rockers came to the red carpet, an enthusiastic red carpet interviewer named Carrie Keagan said: "Congratulations The Cure Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees 2019, are you as excited as I am?"

Unfortunately Robert Smith didn't quite share the fan's glee and replied: "Umm, by the sounds of it, no."

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

Smith's response had everyone talking about it including Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who wrote on Twitter: "HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Robert rules!!!!!"

However, Keegan clearly saw the funny side and responded: "He is everything my lil black heart hoped he’d be. Wait til you see his acceptance speech!! Congratulations on The Dirt, Tommy!"

He is everything my lil black heart hoped he’d be. Wait til you see his acceptance speech!! Congratulations on The Dirt, Tommy! https://t.co/a9jfBli8hS — Carrie Keagan (@CarrieKeagan) March 31, 2019

Meanwhile, The Cure have been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2019.

The post-punk legends will headline on Sunday night, while The Killers will perform on Saturday evening.

Grime star Stormzy was announced as the Friday night headliner before Christmas last year.

Robert Smith has also confirmed that The Cure's fourteenth album and the follow up to 2016's L.O.V.E on its way and that it's "dark," and "incredibly intense".

