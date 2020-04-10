Rock 'N' Roll's biggest numbers

10 April 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 18:01

Bono performing with U2 on their 360° Tour, 2011
Bono performing with U2 on their 360° Tour, 2011. Picture: TNS/SIPA USA/PA Images

From ticket sales to decibels, get number crunching with these awesome stats from the world of rock with U2, Metallica and more...

  1. Highest Grossing Tour

    Forget about the Rolling Stones or One Direction; U2 are still absolutely raking it in when it comes to live shows! Their 360° Tour of 2009 to 2011 is still recorded as the highest grossing tour of all time, earning a reported $736,421,584. Ed Sheeran's + tour of 2017-19 claims to have beaten it by taking in $775 million, but when you adjust U2's figure for inflation, it comes in at $836 million, so Bono and co still win.

  2. Loudest Ever Gig

    When touring their debut album Leftism, Leftfield became known for having some of the loudest shows around. In 1996, when playing Brixton Academy, the band played so loud that dust and plater fell from the roof. The sound volume was recorded at 137 decibels - beating the likes of AC/DC, The Who and Motorhead.

  3. Highest Demand for Tickets for One Concert

    You might think it's impossible to get a Glastonbury ticket nowadays, but in 2007, Led Zeppelin set a new record. When the band released tickets for a one-time reunion show to pay tribute to their old label boss Ahmet Ertegun, a recorded 20 million requests for the date at London's O2 Arena were recorded online.

  4. Only band to tour all seven continents

    Veteran US rockers Metallica became the first and only band to tour all seven continents when they played Antartica in 2013. In a gig fittingly named "Freeze Them All" saw them play for 120 scientists and competition winners at Carlini Station in Antarctica. If that wasn't enough, the Enter Sandman stars managed to do it in just one calendar year. That's a lot of air miles.

  5. Most shows in 24 hours

    The Flaming Lips broke the Guinness World Record on 27 June 2012 for the most live gigs in 24 hours, outstripping Jay Z of the title. The Lips set off on a tour bus to play eight shows, starting in Memphis and ending in New Orleans. The attempt - which was part of the O Music Awards - ended with 20 minutes to spare. Hunter Hayes has since broken their record, with a charity concert to end child hunger, managing 10 shows in 10 cities. Damn!

  6. Largest Game of Dodgeball, Most People in a Custard Pie Fight, Largest Air Guitar Ensemble, playing on the World’s Smallest Drum Kit and more

    Trust Weezer to kill several birds with one stone. Their Troublemaker video featured the band and their fans breaking several records such as Largest Air Guitar Ensemble, Most People on a Skateboard, Longest Session of Guitar Hero World Tour, Largest Game of Dodgeball and Most People in a Custard Pie Fight.

Latest Videos

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500!

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

When is Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 on Netflix and what's the official trailer?

News

Tom Grennan shares video from his bed where he's been sick from suspected coronavirus

WATCH: Tom Grennan "laid up" in bed with suspected case of COVID-19

Tom Grennan

Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019

Feeder ask fans to help remake their Just A Day video for a good cause

Music News

Latest Lists

Trainspotting - Original Soundtrack

Gordon Smart's Top 10 Isolation Albums

Gordon Smart

Massive Attack in 1994

The best debut albums of the 1990s

Richard Ashcroft at Glastonbury 2008

The Best Band Aliases And Pseudonyms

Clubbers on the main stage on the Temperence night at the Hacienda, Manchester 1989.

The 10 best BAGGY albums

David Bowie in Labyrinth

WATCH: The most memorable rock star movie moments

Latest On Radio X

Blink 182 in 1997: Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge

VIDEO: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1999

QUIZ: Are you Noel Or Liam Gallagher?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher 2019

Liam Gallagher announces free gig for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher

Soundgarden

OFFICIAL: 1991 Was Actually THE Best Year For Music

Guns N' Roses classic line-up of Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin

QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?

Quizzes

A grunge man, yesterday

QUIZ: How Grunge Are You?

Quizzes