Rock 'N' Roll's biggest numbers

From ticket sales to decibels, get number crunching with these awesome stats from the world of rock with U2, Metallica and more...

Highest Grossing Tour Forget about the Rolling Stones or One Direction; U2 are still absolutely raking it in when it comes to live shows! Their 360° Tour of 2009 to 2011 is still recorded as the highest grossing tour of all time, earning a reported $736,421,584. Ed Sheeran's + tour of 2017-19 claims to have beaten it by taking in $775 million, but when you adjust U2's figure for inflation, it comes in at $836 million, so Bono and co still win.

Loudest Ever Gig When touring their debut album Leftism, Leftfield became known for having some of the loudest shows around. In 1996, when playing Brixton Academy, the band played so loud that dust and plater fell from the roof. The sound volume was recorded at 137 decibels - beating the likes of AC/DC, The Who and Motorhead.

Highest Demand for Tickets for One Concert You might think it's impossible to get a Glastonbury ticket nowadays, but in 2007, Led Zeppelin set a new record. When the band released tickets for a one-time reunion show to pay tribute to their old label boss Ahmet Ertegun, a recorded 20 million requests for the date at London's O2 Arena were recorded online.

Only band to tour all seven continents Veteran US rockers Metallica became the first and only band to tour all seven continents when they played Antartica in 2013. In a gig fittingly named "Freeze Them All" saw them play for 120 scientists and competition winners at Carlini Station in Antarctica. If that wasn't enough, the Enter Sandman stars managed to do it in just one calendar year. That's a lot of air miles.

Most shows in 24 hours The Flaming Lips broke the Guinness World Record on 27 June 2012 for the most live gigs in 24 hours, outstripping Jay Z of the title. The Lips set off on a tour bus to play eight shows, starting in Memphis and ending in New Orleans. The attempt - which was part of the O Music Awards - ended with 20 minutes to spare. Hunter Hayes has since broken their record, with a charity concert to end child hunger, managing 10 shows in 10 cities. Damn!