Liam Gallagher slams Suede frontman Brett Anderson's comment that Britpop was "laddish"

Liam Gallagher and Suede frontman Brett Anderson. Picture: Press/ Gus Stewart/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman has hit out at the Suede singer's thoughts that Britpop was laddish in a Twitter rant.

Liam Gallagher has gone a rant slamming Suede frontman Brett Anderson for calling Britpop "laddish" and distanced himself and Oasis from the genre.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (17 October) the Shockwave singer wrote: "Check this shit out regarding this britpop nonsense I hear Burt out of suede has said it was very laddish see I disagree I thought it was the opposite I thought it was very BLOUSEY which is why I distanced myself from it LG x"

Check this shit out regarding this britpop nonsense I hear Burt out of suede has said it was very laddish see I disagree I thought it was the opposite I thought it was very BLOUSEY which is why I distanced myself from it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

Gallagher is referring to the Suede frontman's interview on BBC's Hardtalk in which he said: "I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that."

When a fan told the Manchester rocker that Oasis were their own genre of "BIBLICAL" he responded: "Us and the verve were on a different cloud".

Us and the verve were on a different cloud — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

The One of Us singer then took aim at his former Britpop rivals Blur.

When a fan asked what he thought Damon Albarn and co's best album was, he responded: "They haven’t got 1 they have 2 tunes beetlebum and lonesome street".

They haven’t got 1 they have 2 tunes beetlebum and lonesome street — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

Asked by another fan if he thought his son Gene looked like Damon Albarn, Liam replied: "No I don’t I think he’s way cooler looking Damon looks naff".

No I don’t I think he’s way cooler looking Damon looks naff — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

When another fan asked what or who he'd put in his room 101, the Wall Of Glass singer he would put in all "those Britpop bands" who are now criticising the genre.

All those britpop bands who at that time were loving it now there slagging it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

Liam Gallagher's comments come after he called other Britpop bands "desperate" earlier this week and said Oasis were bigger than the whole genre.

Gallagher and Brett Anderson aren't the only ones to share their dislike of the term Britpop of late.

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin also told NME about the era: "All anybody wanted to talk about back then was Britpop, Britpop, Britpop”.

The Weak rocker added: "But after a while as it got bigger and bigger and got more and more bloated and succulent like a big fat blowfish or something we were like, ‘You know what? We really don’t wanna be in that shit.’ If you imagine a big fat dead bloated fish and then you imagine a little electric eel running by its side. That was us. We were the spiky thing on the edge just slipping through the slipstream. While Britpop just got more and more bloated and more and more shit bands were getting involved there were more and more dead fish on the fucking beach."

The Hedonism rocker however revealed that "Damon [Albarn] always hated" the band, but Skunk Anansie actually loved the Gallaghers.

Perhaps that's why Liam has left Skin out of his latest rant?

