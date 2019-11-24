Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: "We've never been cool" and "we're totally Dad rock!"

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at rock in Rio 2019
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at rock in Rio 2019. Picture: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The Learn To Fly rocker has proudly agreed with some of the disparaging claims levelled at the band.

Dave Grohl thinks Foo Fighters are "Dad rock" and that they've "never been cool".

The famous frontman was interviewed by iHeartRadio's Good For You podcast, where he disagreed that the Foos are a cool band.

After host Whitney Cummings suggested they were cool, Dave countered: "You know the whole Dad rock thing? [...] We're totally dad rock."

The My Hero singer continued: "First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have fucking grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that."

He added: "We've just never been hip or cool, we just really haven't".

Speaking about his band's longevity, Grohl said: "I think that the reason why we're still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that's going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music."

VIDEO: When Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet covered Billie Eilish at a charity gig...

Meanwhile, a new documentary has been released which follows a music fan's journey to joining Foo Fighters on stage at Sziget Festival 2019.

Back in August, we reported on the moment the band ended their set with their Everlong anthem, and the frontman called up a crowd-surfing wheelchair user to the stage.

Now, a documentary following the music fan, Gal Mizrachi, on his journey to meet the Foos at the Hungarian festival has been created by Das Rund Filmproduction.

Watch the stunning documentary, entitled Wheels of Madness, here:

Pointing to the space in front of him at the time, Grohl clocked a passionate Mizrachi in the crowd, saying: "Look at all these strong people, you can put him up here!"

When Mizrachi finally made it to the stage, he was embraced by the rocker, who whispered in his ear.

Watch our clip of the moment below:

READ MORE: Why are the Foo Foo Fighters called Foo Fighters?

