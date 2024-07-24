The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1988

On Air Now
24 July 2024, 15:32
Cast your mind back to the days of GN'R Lies, New Jersey, And Justice For All and the arrival of the Traveling Wilburys.
The third album from the thrash metal act included their cover Anarchy In The UK, In My Darkest Hour and Mary Jane.
The third album from Shane Macgowan and his Irish post-punk outfit included the merry Fiesta, Thousands Are Sailing and the evergreen seasonal hit Fairytale Of New York.
The former Van Halen frontman's second full-length album included the singles Just Like Paradise, Stand Up and Damn Good.
The Aussie rock titan's eleventh studio album included the singles Heatseeker and That's The Way I Wanna Rock 'N' Roll.
The former Led Zeppelin frontman's fourth solo album included the singles Heaven Knows, Tall Cool One and Ship Of Fools.
The eighth and final studio album from the influential art rock band - David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison - included guest appearances from Johnny Marr, Kirsty MacColl and many more.
The seventh (!) album from Maiden included the hits Can I Play With Madness and The Evil That Men Do. The band played Monsters Of Rock at Castle Donington that summer.
The second album from the glam metal heroes included Nothin' But A Good Time, Fallen Angel and the UK Top 20 hit Every Rose Has Its Thorn.
The sixth album from the former Runaway included the singles I Hate Myself For Loving You and Little Liar.
The debut album from the New York metal funk outfit included the singles Cult Of Personality, Glamour Boys and Middle Man.
The Washington DC heavy metal band's third album was a conceptual affair that included the singles Eyes Of A Stranger and I Don't Believe.
The eighth album from the former Stooges man included further collaborations with Sex Pistol Steve Jones and the single Cold Metal would wind up in the Brit sci-fi horror Hardware.
Palmer's follow-up to the hugely successful Riptide album gave the world another set of hits, including Change His Way, She Makes My Day and Simply Irresistible.
Benatar's seventh album included the UK hits Don't Walk Away, One Love and All Fired Up.
The Pennsylvanian glam metal group's second album spawned the hits Gypsy Road, Don't Know What You Got (Til It's Gone) and Coming Home.
The debut album from Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro's alt.rock legends include Jane Says, Mountain Song and Ocean Size.
The band's fourth album saw the introduction of new bassist Jason Newsted and included the hit single One, plus the fan favourite Harvester Of Sorrow.
The follow-up to the huge hit Slippery When Wet included Bad Medicine, I'll Be There For You and Lay Your Hands On Me.
Bono issued a double album of live material from their Joshua Tree tour and new tracks like the No 1 hit Desire. The accompanying film and media onslaught led many to accuse the band of losing the plot, leading the Irish group to reconvene and come up with more innovative Achtung Baby.
Ozzy's fifth solo album included the single Crazy Babies, Breakin' All The Rules and Miracle Man. The LP also featured the debut of guitarist Zakk Wylde.
It wasn't until the Stones went on a hiatus after their underwhelming Dirty Work album that Keef decided to attempt a solo LP. Stones men Mick Taylor and saxphone player Bobby Keys make appearances, as does Bootsy Collins. Tunes include Take It So Hard, Struggle and You Don't Move Me, reputedly a bitter rant about his old colleague Mr Jagger.
Winsome folk rock from Mike Scott, which includes the memorable title track, plus A Bang On The Ear.
The Wilburys was a supergroup featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and ELO man Jeff Lynne. This debut album spawned two worldwide hits: Handle With Care and End Of The Line.
For their sixth album, R.E.M. did the unthinkable - they went to a major label. Warner Bros, to be precise. It was the start of the band's stadium rock era and singles included Orange Crush, Stand and Pop Song '89.
The follow-up to the mammoth Appetite For Destruction was half the previously-released Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide EP and half acoustic tunes, including the single Patience, Used To Love Her and the controversial One In A Million.