Which Queen songs did Roger Taylor write?

Queen with Roger Taylor... with Freddie Mercury in November 1975 and on the set of Radio Ga Ga in 1984. Picture: Album/Alamy Stock PhotoAndrew Putler/Redferns/Getty

Celebrate the Queen drummer's birthday with a countdown of his classic songs - from I'm In Love With My Car through to Radio Ga Ga.

By Radio X

Roger Meddows Taylor celebrates his birthday on the 26th July so Radio X thought it was time to take a trip back through the Queen catalogue and work out which of their songs the drumme and vocalist has composed over the years.

Taylor was solely responsible for hits such as Radio Ga Ga, A Kind Of Magic and These Are The Days Of Our Lives, while co-writing big tunes like Innuendo and Thank God It's Christmas.

But Taylor's writing contribution goes back to the very first Queen album in 1973, so let's chart his greates moments with Queen.

Note: we've not included some of the well-known songs where Queen were credited for a group composition, for example One Vision and the classic Under Pressure, recorded with David Bowie.