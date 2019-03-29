Keith Flint funeral: The Prodigy fans pay their respects

29 March 2019, 15:03 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 15:41

Keith Flint funeral procession
Keith Flint funeral procession. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The Prodigy frontman, who died earlier this month, is being laid to rest in Essex on Friday 29 March and fans are lining the funeral procession route.

Flint took his own life on 4 March 2019 at the age of 49 and fans were encouraged to line the streets of Bocking in Essex to "raise the roof" for the performer before his funeral on 29 March.

Fans gather at the funeral of Keith Flint at St Mary's Church on March 29, 2019 in Braintree, England.
Fans gather at the funeral of Keith Flint at St Mary's Church on March 29, 2019 in Braintree, England. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Keith was the frontman of the hugely-respected UK band The Prodigy, who achieved their greatest success in 1997 with their album The Fat Of The Land.

The LP included two number 1 singles, Firestarter and Breathe and their other tracks included Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance) and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

Fans pay tribute to Keith Flint at his funeral on 29 March 2019
Fans pay tribute to Keith Flint at his funeral on 29 March 2019. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The Prodigy’s latest album No Tourists was released November 2018 and the group were set to tour the album this year, including a headline slot at Snowbombing in Austria in April. Instead, Chase & Status will pay tribute to the act with a special DJ set.

Keith Flint's funeral in Bocking, Essex
Keith Flint's funeral in Bocking, Essex. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

In a statement, the band announced that they had cancelled all future live shows and called Flint "our brother and best friend”.

The Prodigy's label XL Recordings have paid tribute to Keith by paintng the outside wall of their London HQ with a huge mural of Flint's face.

The O2 Academy Brixton also paid tribute to Flint by changing their marquee to read: "KEITH FLINT 1969-2019". The Prodigy have played the London venue a number of times, most recently in December 2017.

