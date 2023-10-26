The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024
26 October 2023, 11:00
2024 is already looking like it's going to be a HUGE year for live music... here are just some of the highlights, as picked by Radio X, from Foo Fighters to Liam Gallagher and more.
-
Liam Gallagher - Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary: June 2024
The former Oasis frontman will be performing his old band's debut album in full to mark 30 years since its release - tickets for all the dates were snapped up pretty quickly.
- Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - SOLD OUT
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- SOLD OUT
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT
-
Foo FIghters - Everything Or Nothing At All tour: June 2024
After their "surprise" appearance at Glastonbury in June, the Foos will make a return to the UK for their first shows here since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
- 13th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester
- 15th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester
- 17th June 2024: Hampden Park, Glasgow
- 20th June 2024: London Stadium
- 22nd June 2024: London Stadium
- 25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- 27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham
Manchester! A second show has just been added on 15 June 2024. The pre-sale is happening now with the same code. 🤘 Tickets: https://t.co/ljCPyNUrY7— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 28, 2023
Find all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/QcoWujQGNL
-
Johnny Marr Spirit Power tour: April 2024
The former Smiths legend will be touring his solo singles collection Spirit Power next Spring. Tickets are available from Friday 27th October via johnnymarr.com.
- Tuesday 2nd April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- Wednesday 3rd April - Glasgow, Barrowlands
- Friday 5th April - Leeds, O2 Academy
- Saturday 6th April - Liverpool, Olympia
- Sunday 7th April - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls
- Tuesday 9th April - Cardiff, Great Hall
- Wednesday10th April - Bristol, O2 Academy
- Friday 12th April - London, Eventim Apollo
- Saturday 13th April - Brighton Dome
- Sunday 14th April - Nottingham, Rock City
Looking forward to getting out there with my band next year for The Spirit Power Tour.— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) October 23, 2023
Pre-order ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ from the official store for pre-sale access from Wednesday 25th October.
📸 Alan Barnes pic.twitter.com/PlspkEsC8Q
-
Elbow: May 2024
Guy Garvey and co are set to release their tenth studio albumin 2024 and have booked some dates in support for May 2024. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 27th October from Ticketmaster.
- Tuesday 7th May 2024 – Brighton Centre
- Thursday 9th May 2024 – London’s The O2
- Friday 10th May 2024 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Saturday 11th May 2024 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro
- Sunday 12th May 2024 – Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tuesday 14th May 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
- Wednesday 15th May 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
elbow will embark on a UK arena tour in May 2024 to accompany the release of their 10th album.— elbow (@Elbow) October 20, 2023
Pre-order a limited edition copy of the album before 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday to gain access to an exclusive tour ticket presale.
Pre-order now at https://t.co/QfTQMzrg2q pic.twitter.com/IPFYE2zLFP
-
Richard Ashcroft: July/August 2024
The former Verve frontman has lined up some shows for Summer 2024. See richardashcroft.com for further ticket info.
- Friday 2nd July 2024 Piece Hall, Halifax
- Saturday 3rd August 2024 Audley End House & Gardens, Saffron Walden
Richard will be performing at @ThePieceHall in Halifax on Friday 2nd August 2024. Tickets will be available at 9am on Friday 27th October from: https://t.co/4XqMazeeOH pic.twitter.com/0BUnHYAIJ0— Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) October 23, 2023
-
Suede & Manic Street Preachers: June/July 2024
Two of the most influential bands of the past 30 years will tour together next summer, alternating the headline set. Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
- Friday 28th June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
- Friday 5th July Cardiff Castle
- Wednesday 10th July Edinburgh Castle
- Friday 12th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl
- Saturday 13th July Leeds Millennium Square
- Thursday 18th July London Alexandra Palace Park
Suede are set to embark on a series of outdoor coheadline shows with the Manic Street Preachers in the UK and Ireland next summer. Sign up for pre-sale at the link below, pre-sale access from 9am on Wednesday 11th October. https://t.co/b8zF2ZHRIC— Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) October 6, 2023
-SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/UM6Gl8ucuz
-
Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer
The grunge legends and the Buddy Holly outfit will travel across the pond next summer joint tour dates, which kick off in Birmingham on 7th June. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
- Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2
- Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
- Friday 14th June 2024 – Cardiff Castle
SP is excited to announce we will be touring UK & Ireland next year with Weezer. Tickets will go on general sale 10am Friday 20th October. Sign up now to receive early access to pre-sale tickets at 10am Wednesday 18th October. https://t.co/4Btp3I4R7X pic.twitter.com/JE9ZtpqniX— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) October 16, 2023
-
Pixies - Bossanova and Trompe le Monde tour: March 2024
The indie superstars will be performing their albums Bossanova (1990) and Trompe Le Monde (1991) in full at the following dates:
- Tuesday 12th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall
- Wednesday 13th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall
- Thursday 14th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall
- Saturday 16th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
- Sunday 17th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
- Monday 18th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
-
Tenacious D - Spicy Meatball Tour: April/May 2024
The Tribute rockers - made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - will head to this side of the pond in spring next year.
Tenacious D's Spicy Meatball tour:
- 5th May 2024: 3Arena, Dublin
- 7th May 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 8th May 2024: AO Arena, Manchester
- 9th May 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 11th May 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 12th May 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 13th May 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton
Attention D-ciples in Europe and the UK! The Spicy Meatball Tour rolls on…— Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) October 4, 2023
Pre-sale starts NOW - password “SPICY” 🤌🍝🥵
Public on-sale is Fri, 6 Oct 10am BST / 11am CEST
Tickets @ https://t.co/cs5HdC9y3L pic.twitter.com/1pgbfXWY8c
-
Blink-182 - One More Time tour: August 2024
The trio had to postpone some of their UK dates this autumn because Travis Barker had "family reasons", so the remaining shows will now take place in August next year.
- Monday 26th August Belfast, SSE Arene
- Thursday 29th August OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Friday 30th August OVO Hydro, Glasgow
-
The Vaccines - Pick Up Full Of Pink Carnations tour: February 2024
The Vaccines have announced their new album Puck-Up Full of Pink Carnations, will be released on 13th January 2024 - and there are tour dates to follow! Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- Monday 5th February - Birmingham, O2 Institute
- Tuesday 6th February - Manchester, Academy
- Wednesday 7th February - Nottingham, Rock City
- Friday 9th February - London, Troxy
- Sunday 11th February - Margate, Dreamland
- Tuesday 13th February - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- Wednesday 14th February - Southampton, O2 Guidhall
- Thursday 15th February - Bristol, O2 Academy
- Saturday 17th February - Oxford, O2 Academy
- Sunday 18th February - Brighton, Dome
- Monday 19th February - Sheffield, O2 Academy
- Wednesday 21st February - Leeds, O2 Academy
- Thursday 22nd February - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
- Friday 23rd February - Newcastle, NX
-
Depeche Mode - Memento Mori world tour: January 2024
The duo's Memento Mori tour makes its way from festival and stadiums into Europe's arenas as 2024 dawns - see Ticketmaster for more details.
- 22nd January 2024: The O2 - London
- 24th January 2024: Utilita Arena - Birmingham
- 27th January 2024: The O2 - London
- 29th Januyary 2024: AO Arena - Manchester
- 31st January 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Due to exceptional demand, a second London O2 show has been added on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Tickets for all UK shows on sale now -- details at https://t.co/SJUqPpIgEn. pic.twitter.com/UXgAEoBcLm— Depeche Mode (@depechemode) July 15, 2023
-
The 1975 - Still... At Their Very Best tour: February 2024
Matty Healy claims that the band will go on hiatus from live performance after the current tour ends, so catch 'em while you can. See the1975.com for more details.
- Friday 9th February 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Monday 12th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2
- Tuesday 13th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2
- Sunday 18th February 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Wednesday 21st February 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
The 1975. Still… at their very best— The 1975 (@the1975) August 31, 2023
UK & Europe 2024
Sign up now for the exclusive fan presale
Fan presale tickets on sale 6th September at 10am local time.
General sale 8th September at 10am local time.https://t.co/tJ6XE1uDF9 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/nFuR6D7BHl
-
Miles Kane: January/February 2024
The singer-songwriter brings his One Man Band album to the UK starting at the end of January. See Ticketmaster for more info.
- Thursday 25th January 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- Friday 26th January 2024– Bristol, O2 Academy
- Saturday 27th January 2024– Birmingham, O2 Institute
- Monday 29th January 2024– Oxford, O2 Academy
- Tuesday 30th January 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City
- Thursday 1st February 2024 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
- Friday 2nd February 2024 – Newcastle, NX
- Saturday 3rd February 2024 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
- Monday 5th February 2024 – Cambridge, Junction
- Tuesday 6th February 2024 – Southampton, Engine Rooms
- Thursday 8th February 2024 – Brighton, Concorde 2
- Friday 9th February 2024 – London, Electric Ballroom
WE ARE GOING ON TOUR!!— Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) July 28, 2023
You’ve all been asking for a full tour so I am absolutely BUZZED to announce we will be hitting the road in January & February 2024!
The Royston Club lads are joining us on this one and I couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/29FmrAkMsV
-
Keane - Hopes And Fears 20th anniversary tour:
The band mark two decades since their acclaimed debut album with some arena shows in Spring 2024. See www.keanemusic.com for full details.
- Friday 3rd May First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Saturday 4th May Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Sunday 5th May Co-Op Live, Manchester
- Tuesday 7th May BIC, Bournemouth
- Wednesday 8th May Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Friday 10th May The O2, London
- Satuday 11th May The O2, London