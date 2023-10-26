The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

2024 is already looking like it's going to be a HUGE year for live music... here are just some of the highlights, as picked by Radio X, from Foo Fighters to Liam Gallagher and more.

Liam Gallagher - Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary: June 2024 The former Oasis frontman will be performing his old band's debut album in full to mark 30 years since its release - tickets for all the dates were snapped up pretty quickly. Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - SOLD OUT

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- SOLD OUT

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - SOLD OUT

Foo FIghters - Everything Or Nothing At All tour: June 2024 After their "surprise" appearance at Glastonbury in June, the Foos will make a return to the UK for their first shows here since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. 13th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester

15th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester

17th June 2024: Hampden Park, Glasgow

20th June 2024: London Stadium

22nd June 2024: London Stadium

25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Manchester! A second show has just been added on 15 June 2024.



Johnny Marr Spirit Power tour: April 2024 The former Smiths legend will be touring his solo singles collection Spirit Power next Spring. Tickets are available from Friday 27th October via johnnymarr.com. Tuesday 2nd April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 3rd April - Glasgow, Barrowlands

Friday 5th April - Leeds, O2 Academy

Saturday 6th April - Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 7th April - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls

Tuesday 9th April - Cardiff, Great Hall

Wednesday10th April - Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 12th April - London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday 13th April - Brighton Dome

Sunday 14th April - Nottingham, Rock City



Pre-order ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ from the official store for pre-sale access from Wednesday 25th October.



Elbow: May 2024 Guy Garvey and co are set to release their tenth studio albumin 2024 and have booked some dates in support for May 2024. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 27th October from Ticketmaster. Tuesday 7th May 2024 – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9th May 2024 – London’s The O2

Friday 10th May 2024 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11th May 2024 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Sunday 12th May 2024 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14th May 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15th May 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Pre-order a limited edition copy of the album before 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday to gain access to an exclusive tour ticket presale.



Richard Ashcroft: July/August 2024 The former Verve frontman has lined up some shows for Summer 2024. See richardashcroft.com for further ticket info. Friday 2nd July 2024 Piece Hall, Halifax

Suede & Manic Street Preachers: June/July 2024 Two of the most influential bands of the past 30 years will tour together next summer, alternating the headline set. Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Friday 28th June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Friday 5th July Cardiff Castle

Wednesday 10th July Edinburgh Castle

Friday 12th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl

Saturday 13th July Leeds Millennium Square

Thursday 18th July London Alexandra Palace Park

Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer The grunge legends and the Buddy Holly outfit will travel across the pond next summer joint tour dates, which kick off in Birmingham on 7th June. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2

Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live

Pixies - Bossanova and Trompe le Monde tour: March 2024 The indie superstars will be performing their albums Bossanova (1990) and Trompe Le Monde (1991) in full at the following dates: Tuesday 12th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

Wednesday 13th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

Thursday 14th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

Saturday 16th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sunday 17th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tenacious D - Spicy Meatball Tour: April/May 2024 The Tribute rockers - made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - will head to this side of the pond in spring next year. Tenacious D's Spicy Meatball tour: 5th May 2024: 3Arena, Dublin

7th May 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

8th May 2024: AO Arena, Manchester

9th May 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

11th May 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds

12th May 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13th May 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Pre-sale starts NOW - password “SPICY” 🤌🍝🥵

Public on-sale is Fri, 6 Oct 10am BST / 11am CEST

Blink-182 - One More Time tour: August 2024 The trio had to postpone some of their UK dates this autumn because Travis Barker had "family reasons", so the remaining shows will now take place in August next year. Monday 26th August Belfast, SSE Arene

Thursday 29th August OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 30th August OVO Hydro, Glasgow

The Vaccines - Pick Up Full Of Pink Carnations tour: February 2024 The Vaccines have announced their new album Puck-Up Full of Pink Carnations, will be released on 13th January 2024 - and there are tour dates to follow! Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Monday 5th February - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Tuesday 6th February - Manchester, Academy

Wednesday 7th February - Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 9th February - London, Troxy

Sunday 11th February - Margate, Dreamland

Tuesday 13th February - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

Wednesday 14th February - Southampton, O2 Guidhall

Thursday 15th February - Bristol, O2 Academy

Saturday 17th February - Oxford, O2 Academy

Sunday 18th February - Brighton, Dome

Monday 19th February - Sheffield, O2 Academy

Wednesday 21st February - Leeds, O2 Academy

Thursday 22nd February - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Depeche Mode - Memento Mori world tour: January 2024 The duo's Memento Mori tour makes its way from festival and stadiums into Europe's arenas as 2024 dawns - see Ticketmaster for more details. 22nd January 2024: The O2 - London

24th January 2024: Utilita Arena - Birmingham

27th January 2024: The O2 - London

29th Januyary 2024: AO Arena - Manchester

The 1975 - Still... At Their Very Best tour: February 2024 Matty Healy claims that the band will go on hiatus from live performance after the current tour ends, so catch 'em while you can. See the1975.com for more details. Friday 9th February 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Monday 12th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Tuesday 13th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Sunday 18th February 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wednesday 21st February 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena The 1975. Still… at their very best

UK & Europe 2024



Sign up now for the exclusive fan presale

Fan presale tickets on sale 6th September at 10am local time.



Miles Kane: January/February 2024 The singer-songwriter brings his One Man Band album to the UK starting at the end of January. See Ticketmaster for more info. Thursday 25th January 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Friday 26th January 2024– Bristol, O2 Academy

Saturday 27th January 2024– Birmingham, O2 Institute

Monday 29th January 2024– Oxford, O2 Academy

Tuesday 30th January 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City‌

Thursday 1st February 2024 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Friday 2nd February 2024 – Newcastle, NX

Saturday 3rd February 2024 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 5th February 2024 – Cambridge, Junction

Tuesday 6th February 2024 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Thursday 8th February 2024 – Brighton, Concorde 2

Friday 9th February 2024 – London, Electric Ballroom



You’ve all been asking for a full tour so I am absolutely BUZZED to announce we will be hitting the road in January & February 2024!



