Who played at Woodstock '99?

The ill-fated festival is now the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary - but which acts appeared on the bill?

New to Netflix is the documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, which tells the story of the ill-fated event that was intended to mark the 30th anniversary of the classic festival.

The 1999 edition was the second time that the Woodstock name had been attached to another live show; on the original festival's 25th anniversary in 1994, the likes of Aerosmith, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Peter Gabriel and Green Day lined up for a very muddy weekend.

But five years later, the original Woodstock promise of "three days of peace and music" was in short supply. The 1999 festival was meant to signal the end of the millennium - instead, the event was marred by relentless hot weather, violence and rioting.

Where and when was Woodstock '99 held?

Woodstock '99 was held on a former Air Force Base in Rome, New York state between 22nd and 25th July 1999. The Griffiss base was about 100 miles away from the original farmland of the 1969 event and the flat, featureless environs of the air strip meant that there was little natural shade from the scorching sun, which reached 38C over the weekend.

Crowds feel the heat at Woodstock '99. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

What went wrong at Woodstock '99?

Aside from the dangerously hot weather, the site was overcrowded with an estimated crowd of 400,000 people, forcing many festival-goers to pitch their tents on the tarmac. In the heat, this was pretty unbearable for many. Photographer Christy Borgman recalled another issue: "Reality set in on day two when I was jolted awake from my tent by a man yelling 'Hear ye, hear ye! Don’t drink the water!' He was walking through the tent area spreading the word that the water lines were contaminated, showing the town newspaper with the headline news. At $4 a bottle, that soon became a problem."

Inevitably, the weather and the resentment created a bad atmosphere. When Limp Bizkit played their song Break Stuff, people did just that and started tearing down the wooden fences around the stage. "Don't let anybody get hurt," Fred Durst told the crowd. "But I don't think you should mellow out. That's what Alanis Morissette had you motherf**kers do."

Fred Durst salutes the crowd during Limp Bizkit's set. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

During Fatboy Slim's set on Saturday night, a stolen van was spotted driving through the dance area and into where the audience were stood. Norman Cook remembers in the new documentary: "I became aware of something that I thought was a kind of floating dance platform, like a podium, with about 20-30 people on it, which turned out to be a van." Cook stopped performing for 10 minutes and bore the brunt of the crowd's anger as they pelted him with bottles and stones.

A young Muse, who were playing the Emerging Artists Stage at 3pm on Sunday afternoon recalled that the trouble started to kick off in earnest on the final day. "It was brewing while we were playing," Matt Bellamy explained in a 1999 interview. "People were chanting, banging drums and stuff. It looked like a protest of some kind. We thought, what's this? From a distance it looked just like some sort of party."

The bonfires start at Woodstock '99. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Red Hot Chili Peppers closed the festival and an anti-violence campaigners handed out candles to be lit during the epic Under The Bridge. However, some people took this as a cue to start bonfires. The band's set was stopped as an announcement was made from the stage: "As you can see if you look behind you, we have a bit of a problem. The delay tower as you can see is on fire - it's not part of the show, it really is a problem."

How many people died at Woodstock '99?

Three people died during the festival: a 44-year-old man with a pre-existing heart condition died in the campground on the Friday; 28-year-old Tara K. Weaver was killed while walking on one of the roads outside the festival site; and 24-year-old David DeRosia was taken to hospital after collapsing in the mosh pit for Metallica. He died the following day.

A month later, Billboard reported that "five rapes and numerous accounts of sexual harassment and assault have been reported".

Woodstock '99 as the water pipes break open, causing a mudbath. Picture: David Lefranc/Sygma via Getty Images

Who played at Woodstock '99?

Foo Fighters were originally meant to play the festival, but pulled out as they were working on their third studio album There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Ironically, not one act that played the original Woodstock in 1969 appeared 30 years later, although The Who's bassist John Entwistle performed a solo spot, while there was also an appearance from The Grateful Dead's drummer Mickey Hart.

Some of the line-up included veterans from Woodstock '94, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sheryl Crow and Metallica.

Here is a breakdown of who played which day at Woodstock '99, taken from the official programme, plus contemporary reviews.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performing at Woodstock 1999. Picture: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Woodstock '99: Thursday 22nd July 1999

West Stage

George Clinton & The P-Funk All Stars

Bernie Worrell & The Woo Warriors

The String Cheese Incident

G. Love & Special Sauce

Strangefolk

Vertical Horizon

3rd Bass

Flipp

In Bloom

Rattlebasket

Red Herring

Djoliba

Gridley Paige

Little Big Jam

KJ James

Frostbit Blue

AMP3 Emerging Artists Stage

Johnny Rushmore

Gary Durdin & The Clay Pinps

Chris Glenn

Simmi

Immoral Fibres

The crowd "break stuff" during Limp Bizkit's set at Woodstock '99. Picture: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

Woodstock '99: Friday 23rd July 1999

East Stage

Bush

Korn

The Offspring

DMX

Sheryl Crow

Live

Jamiroquai

Sugar Ray (billed, but cancelled)

G. Love & Special Sauce

James Brown

West Stage

George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic

Insane Clown Posse

The Roots

Buckcherry

Lit

The Umbilical Brothers

moe.

Oleander

Spitfire

AMP3 Emerging Artists Stage

Moby

Chris McDermott

Sherri Jackson

Chris Perez Band

Liars Inc

Beth Hart Band

Ben Lee

Mike Errico

Bijou Phillips

King Konga

Sticky Pistil

Sugar Daddy

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire

F.o.N.

Kid Rock asked the Woodstock '99 crowd to throw bottles. They obliged. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty

Woodstock '99: Saturday 24th July 1999

East Stage

Metallica

Rage Against The Machine

Limp Bizkit

Alanis Morissette

Dave Matthews Band

Counting Crows

Wyclef Jean

Kid Rock

The Tragically Hip

West Stage

The Chemical Brothers

Mickey Hart - Planet Drum

Los Lobos

Collective Soul

Everclear

Bruce Hornsby Group

Guster

Spitfire

AMP3 Emerging Artists Stage

Fatboy Slim

Gigolo Aunts

2 Skinnee J's

DDT

Strange Folk

Old Pike

Full Devil Jacket

American Pearl

Serial Joe

Three

Gangantua Soul

Young & Fabulous

Woodstock '99: Sunday 25th July 1999

East Stage

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Creed with Robby Krieger of The Doors

Jewel

Elvis Costello

Everlast

Brian Setzer Orchestra

Willie Nelson

Al Green (billed, but cancelled)

West Stage

Megadeth

Godsmack

Collective Soul

Ice Cube ????

Sevendust

Rusted Root

Our Lady Peace

Mike Ness

Spitfire

AMP3 Emerging Artists Stage