Razorlight announce Up All Night 20th anniversary one-off show

Razorlight press image 2024. Picture: Press

The Rip It Up rockers will mark two decades since the release of their debut album with a one-off show

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Razorlight have announced a one off UK show to mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album Up All Night.

The band - comprised of frontman Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren, Carl Dalemo and Reni Lane will celebrate two decades of their seminal debut, with a homecoming date at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Joining them as special guests will be The Mystery Jets.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 5th July at 10am from here, but fans can sign before Tuesday 2nd July by 5pm for access to the pre-sale, which takes place at 10am on Wednesday 3rd July.

We’re delighted to announce a one-off 20th anniversary show at O2 Academy Brixton for our album ‘Up All Night’ on 21/11 with Mystery Jets.

Tix on general sale 05/07 10am. Sign up by 5pm 02/07 for pre-sale from 10am 03/07 here https://t.co/BYxcZ4YPX2 pic.twitter.com/BMMsS3RC0G — Razorlight (@Razorlight) July 2, 2024

The news of the live shows comes after a deluxe edition of the album came out on 28th June, exactly 20 years after its original release. The digital reissue includes 17 additional B-sides, some of which have not previously been available on streaming platforms.

Speaking on the album and forthcoming one off date, frontman Johnny Borrell said: "I've been looking back on that time because of getting involved with the documentary etc and yeah, it was a wild, messy, unpredictable, f*** or be f***ed, leave everything out there kind of record. Even people in indie clubs who say they hate me always say, 'Well your first album was really good' Maybe they'll drop the hate but keep listening. We’re still in great shape and we still rock f***ing hard so it should be a great show.”

A mini-documentary entitled The Making Of Up All Night about is also set to follow soon and you can watch its trailer below:

Razorlight 'The Making Of 'Up All Night'' Documentary Trailer

As explained in a press release: "The Making Of Up All Night features frank interviews with people who worked on the record or were around the band in 2003/4, allowing for the first time real insight into the circumstances of one of the decade’s defining records, as reviews at the time testified."

It also follows the release of the Razorlight Fall To Pieces documentary, which charts the band's estranged relationship and their eventual. reunion

Watch the Razorlight - Fall To Pieces documentary trailer

Released on 28th June 2004, Up All Night - which included the singles Rock 'N' Roll Lies, Rip It Up, Stumble and Fall, Golden Touch, Vice and Somewhere Else - peaked at number 3 in the UK Album Chart

The record, which was recorded at Sawmills Studio and mixed at Sphere Studios by John Cornfield, went on to sell over 1.2 million copies and be certified 4x platinum.

Up All night features Johnny Borrell on vocals and guitar, Björn Ågren on guitar, Carl Dalemo on bass and Shïan Smith-Pancorvo on drums.

Andy Burrows replaced Pancorvo in 2004, shortly after the album had been made.