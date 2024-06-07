Travis announce 2024 UK tour dates as they share their Bus single

Travis have announced UK dates for this year. Picture: Steve Gullick/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Fran Healy and co have announced a string of dates for December this year.

Travis have announced UK tour dates for 2024 and have shared a new single.

The Sing outfit will play a string of gigs in December this year, which will kick off at O2 Academy Leeds and culminate in a homecoming show at the OVO Hydro Glasgow.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14th June from 9am, but fans can pre-order the band's fortchoming album, L.A. Times from the official Travis store to receive access to an exclusive fan ticket pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 12th June at 9am.

It's official! We're heading out on a UK tour 🎤❤️



Pre-order L.A. Times from the official TRAVIS store to receive access to an exclusive fan ticket pre-sale, which will run from 9am on 12th June until the general sale which starts at 9am on Friday 14th June. See you on the road… pic.twitter.com/JyqiiARBt8 — Travis (@TravisBand) June 7, 2024

See 2024 Travis' UK tour dates below:

5th December 2024 – O2 Academy, Leeds

6th December 2024 – Albert Hall, Manchester

8th December 2024 – Olympia, Liverpool

9th December 2024 – The Halls, Wolverhampton

10th December 2024 – Rock City, Nottingham

11th December 2024 – Dreamland, Margate

13th December 2024 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

15th December 2024 – Beacon, Bristol

17th December 2024 – Winter Gardens, Eastbourne

18th December 2024 – Octagon, Sheffield

19th December 2024 – City Hall, Newcastle

21st December 2024 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

The tour news also comes alongside the band unveiling their new Bus single.

Watch its official video below:

Travis - Bus (Official Video)

The delicate track is the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming LP, following lead single Gaslight and The River and Raze The Bar, which included vocals from Coldplay singer Chris Martin and The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers.

The song was about the closure of the Black & White bar - a much-loved New York haunt for the band and many fellow artists.

Travis - Raze the Bar (Official Lyric Video)

Travis are supporting The Killers on their UK dates this year and Healy told The Chris Moyles Show about how he unwittingly inspired the Las Vegas band.

Asked how far back Travis go with the Mr. Brightside rockers," he replied: "A long time actually. Longer than I even know, because the first time we met was at Live 8, but he told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas [...] it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to and a lot of bands happened after that gig and The Killers were one of those bands.

"And Brandon was saying when they first started rehearsing, they covered (single) Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way...."

Watch Fran Healy chat to Chris Moyles below:

How Travis & Oasis inspired The Killers

Travis' L.A Times album is set for release on 12th July via BMG and is available to pre-order now.

The release will mark the band's 10th studio effort, following Good Feeling (1997), The Man Who (1999), The Invisible Band (2001), 12 Memories (2003), The Boy with No Name (2007), Ode to J.Smith (2008), Where You Stand (2013), Everything at Once (2016) and 10 Songs (2020).

Travis - L.A. Times album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Travis - L.A Times tracklisting below: