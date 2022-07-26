Mick Jagger through the years: his best quotes

26 July 2022, 17:26

The Stones frontman celebrates his birthday on 26th July. Here are some of his words of wisdom.

  1. "No one should care if the Rolling Stones have broken up, should they? I mean, when the Beatles broke up I couldn’t give a shit. Thought it was a very good idea. Why should I live in the past just for their petty… satisfaction?”

    Mick Jagger at Olympic Studios on 10th May 1963, recording the Stones' first single Come On
    Mick Jagger at Olympic Studios on 10th May 1963, recording the Stones' first single Come On. Picture: Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  2. “Nobody wanted a band looking like us and playing what we wanted to play, because they couldn’t understand anyone wanting to hear it.”

    Mick Jagger on the set of One Plus One in 1968
    Mick Jagger on the set of One Plus One in 1968. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

  3. “I think it’s very important that you have at least some sort of inner thing you don’t talk about. That’s why I find it distasteful when all these pop stars talk about their habits.”

    Jagger onstage with the Rolling Stones in 1973
    Jagger onstage with the Rolling Stones in 1973. Picture: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

  4. "I can do Jumpin' Jack Flash in the bath at midnight, on my head. I don't need to rehearse to do that, I really don't."

  5. "They’re so pathetic, all those journalists. Most of them are. Things are just invented about your personal life and you just have to take that. People believe it, though. They just believe everything they read.”

    Mick Jagger performing in Washington, 1982
    Mick Jagger performing in Washington, 1982. Picture: Bettman/Getty Images

  6. “I came into music just because I wanted the bread. It’s true. I looked around and this seemed like the only way I was going to get the kind of bread I wanted.”

  7. "The grown-up world was a very ordered society in the ’60s, and I was coming out of it. America was even more ordered than anywhere else. I found it was a very restrictive society in thought and behaviour and dress.”

    Mick Jagger in 1987
    Mick Jagger in 1987. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  8. "Anyone taking heroin is thinking about taking heroin more than they’re thinking about anything else. That’s the general rule about most drugs.”

    Mick Jagger in Italy, 2007
    Mick Jagger in Italy, 2007. Picture: Simone Cecchetti/Corbis via Getty Images

  9. "I get really involved in what I call business. I just love all the graphics and the stage design and all that. If it wasn't for that, it would be really quite boring, because you're doing the same songs."

  10. "You just give the best show you can – even if you feel terrible, you’ve got a cold, your back’s aching and all that crap. You do it because you are putting yourself on the line and those people have paid good money to see you, and you better be bloody good.”

    Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones attends the premiere of Crossfire Hurricane, October 2021
    Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones attends the premiere of Crossfire Hurricane, October 2021. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

  11. “Only a madman or an actor would want to be President of the United States.”

  12. “I’m, along with the Queen, y’know -one of the best things England’s got- me and the Queen.”

    Mick Jagger performing at the Stones' 50th anniversary concert in Brooklyn in December 2012
    Mick Jagger performing at the Stones' 50th anniversary concert in Brooklyn in December 2012. Picture: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

  13. “People overestimate the Rolling Stones. I don’t think the Stones areas good as people think. Obviously I think the Stones are a very good band.”

    American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: The Rolling Stonesm July 2022
    American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: The Rolling Stonesm July 2022. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

