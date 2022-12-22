The most outrageous and memorable quotes of 2022

22 December 2022, 16:32 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 16:37

Who's been saying what in 2022? Serge Pizzorno, Kate Bush, Matt Hancock and Liam Gallagher
Who's been saying what in 2022? Serge Pizzorno, Kate Bush, Matt Hancock and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/David M. Benett/JMEnternational/ITV

Radio X takes a look back at who said what about whom, with the most revealing quotes of the past twelve months.

  1. "OPEN LETTER TO JOHNNY MARR. Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?"

    Morrissey to Johnny Marr, 25th January 2022

  2. "Dear @officialmoz. An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now."

    Johnny Marr to Morrissey, 26th January 2022

  3. "Taylor Swift? She doesn’t write her own songs."

    Damon Albarn, 24th January 2022.

  4. "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs."

    Taylor Swift to Damon Albarn, 24th January 2022

  5. "I despised Girls, Girls, Girls and Mötley Crüe. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

    Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, 31st January 2022

  6. "Considering Pearl Jam are one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?"

    Nikki Sixx, 5th February 2022

  7. "He should never be in power running this country, but they're all as bad as each other so my vibe is just get rid of them all."

    Liam Gallagher on Boris Johnson, 4th February 2022

  8. "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now? Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats."

    Noel Gallagher, 11th March 2002

    Noel Gallagher in September 2022
    Noel Gallagher in September 2022. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

  9. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

    Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars slap, 29th March 2022

    Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
    Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: GettyMyung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  10. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

    Foo Fighters on Taylor Hawkins, who died on 25th March aged 50

    Taylor Hawkins attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Studio 666" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 16, 2022
    Taylor Hawkins attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Studio 666" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 16, 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  11. "I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured. As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life.”

    Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante reveals why he left the band in 2009

    John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Rogers Centre on August 21, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
    John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Rogers Centre on August 21, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Picture: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

  12. "A lot of the stuff that I'm writing is stuff that I've worked through. To share it is quite cathartic. If it makes somebody else go, 'Ah, I have been like that and I've been through that similar sort of thing"... It enriches the experience."

    Sam Fender on being open about mental health, 19th April 2022

    Sam Fender performs during the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
    Sam Fender performs during the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

  13. "Running Up That Hill is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! It’s all really exciting!"

    Kate Bush reacts to Stranger Things-led Running Up That Hill success, 6th June 2022

  14. "Billy was trying to crowd surf. He looks like he was about 68 or 69 years old. I said Billy, what are you doing? He said 'I'm enjoying meself'."

    The Killers halt Manchester gig to check on 67-year-old crowd surfer, 13th June 2022

  15. "A true pioneer and legend. Long live his funk."

    Shaun Ryder on Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder who died aged 58 on 15th July 2022

    Paul Ryder of Happy Mondays performs at O2 Academy Leeds on December 2, 2017
    Paul Ryder of Happy Mondays performs at O2 Academy Leeds on December 2, 2017. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

  16. "It sounds pretentious, but it's transcendent. When you're on that stage, it gives you deadly focus. For that hour and a half, I'm somewhere else."

    Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth, 12th August 2022

  17. "All I can say is: I thought I was going to die"

    MTV presenter Carson Daly on his experience of Woodstock 99, now the subject of a Netflix documentary, 12th August 2022

  18. "I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes"

    Rapper Aitch, when an ad for his new album covered over a mural for Ian Curtis in Manchester, 22nd August 2022

  19. "She was blinding company"

    Jamie Oliver remembers "amazing" lunch with the Queen, 15th September 2022

  20. "HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE!"

    Ian Brown on the negative reactions to his recent solo shows, 28th September 2022

  21. "It's all clear. It's all gone"

    Former Oasis man Bonehead confirms he's cancer free, 29th September 2022

  22. "He was the most contentious little b**ger."

    Carl Barât on meeting Pete Doherty for the first time, 14th October 2022

  23. "I think we're still listening to the same voice inside, that instinct, that we were in 2005"

    Alex Turner on the new Arctic Monkeys album The Car, 21st October 2022

  24. "Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated"

    Emily Eavis to all the disappointed fans after "technical issues" meant many didn't get tickets to Glastonbury 2023, 6th November 2022

  25. "What I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness"

    MP Matt Hancock's reasons for entering the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 11th November 2022

  26. “He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me.”

    Radio X's Chris Moyles on Matt Hancock, his I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here campmate, 11th November 2022

    Matt Hancock pictured as he came out of the jungle last night
    Matt Hancock pictured as he came out of the jungle last night. Picture: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

  27. "One of my kids found out and started telling all the others, then they started telling their friends... I was like, No no! You could totally ruin it!"

    Alex James on keeping the Blur reunion shows secret, 17th November 2022

  28. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away."

    Stevie Nicks on the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, 30th November 2022

    Fleetwood Mac in 1975: Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie
    Fleetwood Mac in 1975: Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie. Picture: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

  29. "Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words…'Love Love Love'."

    The Specials on the death of frontman Terry Hall, 19th December 2022

