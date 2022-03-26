Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

By Jenny Mensah

Tributes have poured in for the drummer from across he world of music after the tragic news was confirmed by his Foo Fighters bandmates.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, aged 50, the band have confirmed.

Taking to social media on the late hours of 25 March (26 March UK time), Dave Grohl and the band announced the shocking and tragic news. with a statement, which read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins."

They added: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The band were currently in Bogata, Columbia, for their huge world tour which was set to see them eventually head to the UK this year.

The drummer's final performance was at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina on 20 March, where he sang the lead on a cover of Queen's Somebody to Love. The last song they played was an encore of Everlong.

Foo Fighters have since announced their plans to stream the gig in tribute to their late bandmate.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas on 17th February 1972. He played in the experimental band Slyiva before getting his break playing drums on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill and Can't Not tours.

He officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing the band's original drummer William Goldsmith.

Tributes have poured in from across the world of music.

Sharing an image of himself and the drummer with Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello wrote: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Queen guitarist Brian May shared stories from news various outlets on Twitter, writing: "No. It cannot be …. Bri".

He added on Instagram: "Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri".

No. It cannot be …. Bri https://t.co/iCYDDPq6k1 — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) March 26, 2022

The Offspring said: "Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight."

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

A visibly shocked Coldplay, who were on tour at the time of hearing the news, dedicated their track Everglow to the late rocker.

Coldplay dedicating Everglow to Taylor hawkins of Foo fighters💔pic.twitter.com/qqa4BWBjHD — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

The Beatles legend Ringo Starr wrote: "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Liam Gallagher said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x".

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne wrote: "@TaylorHawkins

was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy".

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Questlove wrote: "I’m so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones.

"Taylor Hawkins.

"Rest In Beats."

I’m so sad about this man.

coolest dude ever.

god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones.



Taylor Hawkins.

Rest In Beats.#TaylorHawkins https://t.co/bOBv0l4K9r — Questo (@questlove) March 26, 2022

Smashing Pumpkins added: "Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band."

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

