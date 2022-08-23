Aitch was "fuming" over Ian Curtis mural cover up: "I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes"

The Manchester artist has stalked about the moment he realised his album promo had covered the mural of the iconic Joy Division frontman.

Aitch has spoken out about the events, which saw an Ian Curtis mural painted over with a promo for his debut album.

The late Joy Division frontman, who sadly lost his life in 1980, was immortalised by famous muralist Akse P19 on the side of a building near Manchester's Northern Quarter.

But in a terrible planning error, the artwork was painted over with artwork advertising Aitch's album, which the rapper said briefly made him "the most hated person in Manchester".

Asked about how he felt about the mistake, the 1989 rapper replied: I was fuming. I was fuming for two reasons. I was fuming for Ian and his people and what that mural stands for and then I was fuming for myself because I was having such a good week [...] and then next minute I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes".

He added: "It was out of my control, there was nothing I could do but put a stop to it and get it fixed."

Watch his interview with BBC breakfast here:

'I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes'

Rapper Aitch has told #BBCBreakfast he will have a mural of music icon Ian Curtis "fixed pronto" after it was painted over with an advert for his new album.https://t.co/WlHMJRX7lM pic.twitter.com/mxXmZsO13P — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 22, 2022

Revealing how the gaffe first came to his attention, the 22-year old Moston MC said: "I seen it on Twitter… when there was an outrage burst of like, ‘what’s Aitch doing putting his album over Ian’s mural?’, and then I was like, ‘oh god, what’s this?’

“I don’t pick and choose where I put my billboards or album promo. I just wake up and drive past it, or see it on the internet, just like everyone else.”

Aitch added that the original muralist was on holiday, but it would be getting fixed as soon as he returned.

Last week, Joy Division guitarist and New Order frontman Bernard Sumner said of the incident: "Seems as if someone’s misjudged this and it shouldn’t have happened - but Aitch has said he’s going to put it right so it will get fixed, no harm done:"

New Order's Bernard Sumner gave a statement on the incident. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Amazon Music also released a statement last week, which explained: "As part of our efforts to promote Aitch's new album, we asked our ad agency to create a mural in his hometown of Manchester. Unbeknownst to us or to Aitch, the wall the agency chose for the new artwork already head a mural on it - one honouring the late great Ian Cutis."

They continued: "As soon as we learned of this, we ordered the production to stop, and are working with Aitch to restore or replace the original Ian Curtis mural as soon as possible. Our apologies to all who are justifiably upset.""

The statement was shared by the artists Akse_p19, with the caption: "I have been in touch with Aitch management, the agency working on behalf of Amazon Music and representative of Manchester City Council, and we are working together to try to get the Ian Curtis mural reinstated".

