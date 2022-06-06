Kate Bush reacts to Stranger Things-led Running Up That Hill success in rare statement

Kate Bush has released a statement about Stranger Things on her website. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter has spoken out about the response to her 1985 track and revealed herself as a fan of the Netflix show.

Kate Bush has responded to the resurgence of her Running Up That Hill single, thanks to Stranger Things 4.

Thanks to its inclusion in Max's storyline on the hit Netflix series, the iconic single topped the iTunes chart and became the most streamed song on Spotify in the UK and US, as well as the second most streamed song across the globe.

The singer-songwriter is known for being very private, but in a rare statement on her official website, Bush called the renewed interest in her 1985 hit "really exciting" and thanked "everyone" who had supported it.

In a post entitled Stranger Things, she begins: "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix."

She added: "It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!"

After the British singer-songwriter revealed she was a fan of the hit sci-fi series, she added: "Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.

"I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Running Up That Hill was first released on 5th August 1985 as the first single from Bush's Hounds Of Love album.

The song was originally entitled A Deal With God, but was changed by Bush's label out of concern it would be banned in religious countries.

The 63-year-old singer is one of the most-loved artists around the world and is cited among many artists' influences.

In March 2014, Bush announced her first live concerts in decades with Before the Dawn, a 22-night residency at the Hammersmith Apollo.

In keeping with her private and reclusive nature, the gigs were shrouded in mystery and banned the use of phones.

Running Up That Hill joins a host of iconic songs on the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack so far, including Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record), Talking Heads' Psycho Killer and The Beach Boys' California Dreaming.

Fans shouldn't have to wait too long to find out what happens to Max and her friends or what music is featured in the rest of season 4, with Stranger Things set for a return next month.

