Emily Eavis shares statement after Glastonbury hopefuls rage at technical issues

Glastonbury Festival 2022 pyramid stage
Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets are now sold out

Would-be attendees complained of being kicked out of the booking page when attempting to buy tickets to the Somerset festival.

Glastonbury 2023 tickets went on general sale this Sunday (6th November), with music fans hoping to bag themselves and elusive ticket to the festival.

As with every year, demand was exceptionally high - but with this week hosting the first official general sale since 2019, it's easy to see why it felt near impossible to get a ticket.

However, as the 61-minute long sale went on, it became clear that See Tickets were experiencing "technical" issues that may have caused upset.

Emily Eavis has since released a statement addressing disappointed would-be festival goers and thanking them for their "loyalty" to the festival.

The festival organiser said: "Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year's Glastonbury, we're sorry that a huge number of you missed out on a ticket this morning - because demand far outstripped supply.

"Thank you yo everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn't get one, please do try again then."

During the sale, ticket provider See Tickets wrote: "We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us - we’ll be back up and running soon".

By 10.03 am Glastonbury confirmed the tickets had sold out, writing: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023."

Music-lovers flocked to Twitter to complain of not being able to access the site or being booted out of the booking process at various stages for no reason.

One fan complained of her payment method not being accepted.

Another complained of being bumped out of the registration page twice.

More festival hopefuls complained of being thrown off the payment page.

Many would-be Glasto goers took to sharing their puzzling screens, which appeared to have crashed with time to spare.

One user even claimed they managed to get a ticket seven minutes after it was announced as sold out.

It's unclear what exactly happened to cause technical issues, but - as with every year - it's caused hundreds of fans to call for better organisation and even a lottery or ballot system.

