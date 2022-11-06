Emily Eavis shares statement after Glastonbury hopefuls rage at technical issues

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets are now sold out . Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Would-be attendees complained of being kicked out of the booking page when attempting to buy tickets to the Somerset festival.

By Jenny Mensah

Glastonbury 2023 tickets went on general sale this Sunday (6th November), with music fans hoping to bag themselves and elusive ticket to the festival.

As with every year, demand was exceptionally high - but with this week hosting the first official general sale since 2019, it's easy to see why it felt near impossible to get a ticket.

However, as the 61-minute long sale went on, it became clear that See Tickets were experiencing "technical" issues that may have caused upset.

Emily Eavis has since released a statement addressing disappointed would-be festival goers and thanking them for their "loyalty" to the festival.

The festival organiser said: "Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year's Glastonbury, we're sorry that a huge number of you missed out on a ticket this morning - because demand far outstripped supply.

"Thank you yo everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn't get one, please do try again then."

During the sale, ticket provider See Tickets wrote: "We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us - we’ll be back up and running soon".

We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us - we’ll be back up and running soon — See Tickets (@seetickets) November 6, 2022

By 10.03 am Glastonbury confirmed the tickets had sold out, writing: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023."

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 6, 2022

Music-lovers flocked to Twitter to complain of not being able to access the site or being booted out of the booking process at various stages for no reason.

One fan complained of her payment method not being accepted.

Wouldn't accept any payment method!!! Absolutely ridiculous!! — Jules (@Julie_altoft) November 6, 2022

Another complained of being bumped out of the registration page twice.

thanks for giving me the opportunity to enter my registration details twice at least and bumping me out at the payment page. That was fun. — Scott Dillon (@sdillon90) November 6, 2022

More festival hopefuls complained of being thrown off the payment page.

Would’ve been nice to not get thrown off the payment page multiple times to not get tickets 😢🥺 — TattyMoo ⚡ (@Juliagetstattoo) November 6, 2022

Many would-be Glasto goers took to sharing their puzzling screens, which appeared to have crashed with time to spare.

Gutted that the latest crash came when I had 5mins 18 seconds to buy the tickets then this happened pic.twitter.com/pcT4ZWw2Zm — Deborah Johnson (@JohnsonDebs) November 6, 2022

One user even claimed they managed to get a ticket seven minutes after it was announced as sold out.

Got tickets 7 minutes after the sold out tweet — Mixmaster Merv (@MervAlford) November 6, 2022

It's unclear what exactly happened to cause technical issues, but - as with every year - it's caused hundreds of fans to call for better organisation and even a lottery or ballot system.

GET A BALLOT — goat fucker (@goatfuc89702806) November 6, 2022

