Noel Gallagher says working class kids can't afford to start bands

Noel Gallagher thins rock music is too "middle class". Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker believes that working class kids would struggle to get into music due to the cost.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher thinks rock music is too middle class to find another band like Oasis.



The Don't Look Back In Anger singer and his brother Liam hail from Burnage in Manchester and he insists "working class kids" would struggle to get into music because of the costs involved in starting a band nowadays.

He asked the Daily Mirror: "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now?



"Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats.

"There's lots of singer songwriters, loads of middle class bands... wearing guitars as oppose to playing them. But four or five guys from a council estate can't afford guitars."

READ MORE: Amelia Dimoldenberg would rather Liam Gallagher over Noel for Chicken Shop Date

Noel might be concerned that working class kids can't get into bands, but that won't be a problem for his son Sonny.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled watching his youngest child - who he shares with his wife Sara - last year playing T.Rex during a school talent show and revealed it's the proudest he's ever been.

Speaking to Matt Morgan during The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher, he revealed: "Sonny, my son, I was at his school concert the other night, he did his first gig," he recalled."I got a little knot in my stomach because I was like ‘he’s only 10’, you know what I mean?

"He's not been playing that long, he's not even been interested in it that long. And there was a little thing, like a projector thing of who it was and what they were going to play, and it came up 20th Century Boy’ by T.Rex, and I was like ‘get in there son!’ and he had it."

He added: "He had it down. He had the riff. He played a blinder and even did a little [motions] at the end. And I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was great, it was amazing".

READ MORE: Dave Grohl says Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars"