Liam Gallagher slams Boris Johnson and 'partygate'

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman talked to Chris Moyles about his new single and shared his reaction to the Prime Minister's 'partygate' scandal.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Boris Johnson and the 'partygate' scandal.

The Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservative Party has come under fire for a series of gatherings, which took place at No.10 Downing Street during the pandemic.

Now, the former Oasis rocker - who today revealed his Everything's Electric single - has weighed in on the scandal, giving The Chris Moyles Show his thoughts on the politician.

Asked what his thoughts are on Boris, he replied: "The same as everyone else's think. A bit ridiculous isn't he, you know what I mean?

"And he should never be in power running this country, but they're all as bad as each other so my vibe is just get rid of them all."

Liam Gallagher and Boris Johnson.

Everything's Electric is the first cut to come from C'Mon You Know, Gallagher's third solo effort, which follows 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher will give the song its live debut at the BRIT Awards this Tuesday 8th February.

Speaking of the single, the Manchester rocker revealed: "It kicks the doors open to what's next".

Gallagher also explained that the song was the final track to be completed for the album and was co-written by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl and also features the Everlong singer the drums.

However, those hoping to see more of the same, may be surprised as Gallagher revealed much of the album is a bit "odd".

"Some of it's odd, man," he told Moyles. "80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

However, Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

C'Mon You Know is released on 27th May 2022 and is available to pre-order now via www.liamgallagher.com.

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know album is released on 27th May 2022. Picture: Press

This summer will also see Liam Gallagher play his biggest solo shows to date.

After selling 160,000 tickets across two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of hours, there will be additional outdoor shows in Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

See Liam Gallagher's 2022 UK Tour Dates:

1st June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4th June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24th June - Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park

