Nikki Sixx claims Pearl Jam are "one of the most boring bands in history"

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam: not fans of each other. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

The Mötley Crüe bassist has replied to Eddie Vedder's comment that the hair metal scene was "vacuous".

Nikki Sixx has hit back at comments from Eddie Vedder, saying that Pearl Jam are "one of the most boring bands in history".

In an interview with the New York Times, Vedder recalled his old job at a San Diego club, where he helped to load bands' gear and said: “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to – bands that monopolised late-‘80s MTV.

“The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised. Girls, Girls, Girls and Mötley Crüe. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

Sixx retorted with a tweet tweeted on Saturday (5th February): “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe.

"Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?"

The 63-year-old musician insisted he wouldn't let anyone get away with "dissing" his band.

He tweeted: "You're not allowed to diss my band and our 40 year history and not get a little smack back. All good. More focused on us playing stadiums right now. Moving on."

And he slammed a commenter who branded him a "loser" for his response to Eddie.

He wrote: "You’ll be fine. Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans... Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face."