Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder dies, aged 58

Paul Ryder of Happy Mondays performing at O2 Academy Leeds on December 2, 2017. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images

"Long live his funk" says "shocked" brother Shaun Ryder in tribute.

Paul Ryder, bassist with Happy Mondays, and brother of frontman Shaun, has died, aged 58.

In a post on social media on Friday (15th July), Shaun Ryder wrote:

"The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

"Long live his funk x"

Tributes have been pouring in for the musician. The Stone Roses Ian Brown called Ryder "a great musician, a great fella".

REST IN PEACE PAUL RYDER A GREAT FRIEND A GREAT MUSICIAN A GREAT FELLA BIG LOVE TO AMELIA JACOB SONNY CHICO AND THE FAMILY AND BAND LOVE YA LONGTIME PABS X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 15, 2022

Former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs posted: "Thoughts with you all Shaun, sad news xxxxx"

Thoughts with you all Shaun, sad news xxxxx — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) July 15, 2022

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh tweeted Shaun Ryder with the message: "Terrible news Shaun. All the best wishes to your family."

Terrible news Shaun. All the best wishes to your family. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) July 15, 2022

Ryder's basslines were the backbone of the original "Madchester" and "baggy" sound, with tunes like Wrote For Luck, 24 Hour Party People, Kinky Afro and Step On. The mix of funk with indie guitar made the Mondays one of the most influential bands of the era.

Paul Ryder in his Happy Mondays heyday at Rock In Rio, February 1991. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

Paul Ryder was born in Little Hulton, Salford in April 1964 and, with his brother Shaun, founded Happy Mondays in the early 1980s. The band were signed to Tony Wilson's Factory Records in 1985 and released their first album, Squirrel & G-Man... in 1987. The follow-ups, 1988's Bummed and 1990's Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches rejuvenated Manchester as one of the country's best musical cities.

Outside of the Mondays, Ryder formed another band, Big Arm, plus enjoyed a successful stint as a DJ. He also had a brief career as an actor, most notably playing a very convincing gangster in the story of Factory Records, 2001's 24 Hour Party People.

Happy Mondays were due to play Kubix Festival in Sunderland tonight (15th July). Last month, the band played a well-received set at Isle of Wight festival and were scheduled to appear supporting Primal Scream at Cardiff Castle next weekend.

Ali Campbell, whose band UB40 were due to perform at Kubix Festival after the Mondays, tweeted Shaun Ryder to say "Condolences to you and yours Shaun! Stay strong."