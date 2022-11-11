Chris Moyles on Matt Hancock: "He’s not telling us the full truth"

Matt Hancock and Chris Moyles are starring in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

"It's eating away at me," says the Radio X DJ about the MP's reasons for being in I'm A Celebrity.

Chris Moyles has hit out against MP Matt Hancock over his reasons for appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, saying: “He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me.”

The Radio X presenter said of the MP: "If you’re going to be real, be real. I’m trying to be as real as I can and when I think he’s not being real. It’s bugging me and I don’t know why."

In an exchange in tonight's show (Friday 11th November), the campmates quizzed the former Health Secretary over his resignation after being discovered breaking social distancing restrictions in May 2021.

Moyles asked Hancock: “You got a lockdown fine, didn’t you?”

The MP replied: “No, of course I didn’t. No, I did not. I didn’t break any..."

Journalist Charlene White jumped in to claim: “You were socialising with someone outside of your household", to which Hancock replied: “I didn’t break any laws. Guidance is different.”

Property expert Scarlette Douglas commented: “So there’s a rule and there’s a law.”

Hancock continued: “Guidance is guidance. But the problem was it was my guidance" - to which Douglas said: “Why did you break your own guidance?”

Hancock's answer was: “Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody.”

Chris Moyles and Scarlette Douglas discuss the former Health Secretary in the latest episode. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Charlene White revealed that she had an aunt who died from COVID in the first wave - the family couldn't go to hospital to see her and the family had to socially distance at the funeral.

Hancock said to Charlene: "That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do..." and later added: "Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Charlene White and Matt Hancock in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Afterwards, Chris said to Scarlette: “It was the last thing he said, ‘I think I’m here for forgiveness’. Then, I wanted to go, ‘Forgiveness for what Matt? What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Are you sorry for having an affair? Are you sorry for making bad decisions? Are you sorry for lying? What? What?’

"If you’re going to be real, be real. I’m trying to be as real as I can and when I think he’s not being real. It’s bugging me and I don’t know why. We’ve all made mistakes and you put your hands up and you’re honest.

"If you’re at that point where you genuinely feel that bad, you go, I’m sorry and you take it, I’m sorry.”

Chris continued: “He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me.”

Moyles isn't the first person to cast doubt on Matt Hancock's reasons for taking part in the ITV reality TV show.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver earlier this week: "The choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me.

"He's got constituents back at home, he's a serving member of parliament."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV at 9pm On Saturday 12th November.