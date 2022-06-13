The Killers halt Manchester gig to check on 67-year-old crowd surfer

Brandon Flowers and co paused their set at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to make sure an older fan named Billy was well after he fell into the crowd after crowd surfing.

The Killers halted their concert to check on a 67-year-old crowd surfer.

Brandon Flowers and co brought proceedings to a pause at their Emirates Old Trafford gig in Manchester on Saturday (11th June), after realising a pensioner had injured himself after undertaking the daring stunt during their set.

Seeing Billy brought to the front of the crowd, Flowers jumped down from the stage to ensure the senior was alright and he explained he was "enjoying meself".

When the frontman returned on stage, he declared incredulously to the crowd: "Billy was trying to crowd surf. He looks like he was about 67 or 69 years old."

Brandon Flowers wasn't the only person amazed by the sight at the show, with many gig-goers capturing the moment Billy went viral.

Diana Noakes wrote: "Billy stole the show from @thekillers tonight. Crowd surfing at the front of the crowd. They dropped him."

She added: "Billy is 67 years young. Living his best life!"

It wasn't the only crowd interaction of the night, with Katie Roberts joining them on the drums for a rendition of For Reasons Unknown.

Katie has followed a lucky line-up of fans to drum on stage with the band, with Kyle doing the honours at one of their Falkirk shows and Patrick and Josh stepping up to the plate to drum for the band during their respective London sets.

See The Killers' setlist at Manchester's Emirates Stadium on 11th June:

  1. My Own Soul's Warning
  2. Enterlude
  3. When You Were Young
  4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  5. Smile Like You Mean It
  6. Shot at the Night
  7. Running Towards a Place
  8. Human (Electro Version)
  9. Somebody Told Me
  10. Fire in Bone
  11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover) (Restarted due to crowdsurfing pensioner Billy)
  12. In the Car Outside
  13. For Reasons Unknown (with drummer Katie Roberts)
  14. A Dustland Fairytale
  15. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
  16. Runaways
  17. Read My Mind
  18. Dying Breed
  19. Caution (with Rut segue)
  20. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

21. Spaceman

22. Mr. Brightside (50/50 Version)


The Killers tour dates conclude with two nights at Dublin's Malahide Castle in Ireland on Tuesday (14h June) and Wednesday.

See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below:

  • 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
  • 15th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

