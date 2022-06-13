The Killers halt Manchester gig to check on 67-year-old crowd surfer

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co paused their set at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to make sure an older fan named Billy was well after he fell into the crowd after crowd surfing.

The Killers halted their concert to check on a 67-year-old crowd surfer.

Brandon Flowers and co brought proceedings to a pause at their Emirates Old Trafford gig in Manchester on Saturday (11th June), after realising a pensioner had injured himself after undertaking the daring stunt during their set.

Seeing Billy brought to the front of the crowd, Flowers jumped down from the stage to ensure the senior was alright and he explained he was "enjoying meself".

When the frontman returned on stage, he declared incredulously to the crowd: "Billy was trying to crowd surf. He looks like he was about 67 or 69 years old."

Shoutout to Billy the 67 year old crowdsurfer who got a hug from Brandon Flowers at @thekillers show in Manchester last night 🥲



📽 @gloaurora pic.twitter.com/OmDKIirw3e — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) June 12, 2022

Brandon Flowers wasn't the only person amazed by the sight at the show, with many gig-goers capturing the moment Billy went viral.

Diana Noakes wrote: "Billy stole the show from @thekillers tonight. Crowd surfing at the front of the crowd. They dropped him."

She added: "Billy is 67 years young. Living his best life!"

Billy don’t be a hero! Billy stole the show from @thekillers tonight. Crowd surfing at the front of the crowd. They dropped him. @BFlowers24 stopped the show to get him rescued and some first aid. Billy is 67 years young. Living his best life! #Billy #Killers #Blossoms pic.twitter.com/QXLBTRKnUq — Diane Noakes (@Dylonicus) June 11, 2022

Billy the crowd surfer at The Killers tonight in Manchester🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yr58toyH0g — lawrie bacon (@lawriebacon) June 11, 2022

It wasn't the only crowd interaction of the night, with Katie Roberts joining them on the drums for a rendition of For Reasons Unknown.

Katie has followed a lucky line-up of fans to drum on stage with the band, with Kyle doing the honours at one of their Falkirk shows and Patrick and Josh stepping up to the plate to drum for the band during their respective London sets.

@thekillers "say hello to Josh from London". Young guy pulled out from the crowd to play drums with the band at The Emirates. Absolutely nailed it. Straight into The Killers B team! pic.twitter.com/sxSfJIWGwG — Peter Holden (@PHolden_RE_Dev) June 4, 2022

See The Killers' setlist at Manchester's Emirates Stadium on 11th June:

My Own Soul's Warning Enterlude When You Were Young Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Smile Like You Mean It Shot at the Night Running Towards a Place Human (Electro Version) Somebody Told Me Fire in Bone Shadowplay (Joy Division cover) (Restarted due to crowdsurfing pensioner Billy) In the Car Outside For Reasons Unknown (with drummer Katie Roberts) A Dustland Fairytale The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover) Runaways Read My Mind Dying Breed Caution (with Rut segue) All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

21. Spaceman

22. Mr. Brightside (50/50 Version)



The Killers tour dates conclude with two nights at Dublin's Malahide Castle in Ireland on Tuesday (14h June) and Wednesday.

See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below: