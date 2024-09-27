Blossoms respond to rumours they're supporting Oasis reunion tour

Blossoms have responded to speculation they'll be joining Oasis on tour. Picture: Press, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band reveal if they've been approached about performing o the Manchester band's live dates next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blossoms have discussed the possibility of supporting Oasis on tour in 2025.

Ahead of the Britpop band were reuniting, the Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - played a teaser with the announcement date on the screens at their Wythenshawe Park gig, leading many to speculate they'll be among the special guests at the shows next year.

However frontman Tom Ogden has denied the news, saying "nothing has been discussed," though he admits it "would be nice" to get the honour.

The Gary singer told NME. “Nothing has been discussed, nothing has been asked; I don’t think they’ll sort it out until next year. It’s sold out. They don’t need to announce the supports. I’d like to think our name might be in the mix because why not? We’ve never shied away from saying how much they’ve influenced us. We went to watch them at Heaton Park when we were 16, and we kind of know them both. I’m not going to get my hopes up, though, because, at the end of the day, it’s up to them. If we get asked, the bags are packed, and we’d smash it.”

Odgen also opened up about the teaser appearing ahead of their homecoming show the same week and revealed it was such a well-kept secret they didn't even know what the teaser was until it was unveiled on stage.

"It was the best-kept secret in the music industry," he recalled. "We were playing at Wythenshawe Park on Sunday, and on Saturday night, the reunion article breaks. We’re all like, ‘This has got to be bulls*** again’, but it felt a bit more legit. The next day, going to the gig, our manager calls us saying we need to show a video on the screens after the set because they’re showing it at Reading & Leeds. I’m like, ‘Is it Oasis?’ and he says, ‘I can’t tell you’. When we came offstage, we ran around to the front to see the video!"

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set to play a Manchester residency with five dates planned at different venues across November this year.

They'll be joined on the special dates by the likes of Scottish indie rockers Neon Waltz, Merseyside outfit The Ks and fellow Mancunians Lottery Winners, with more acts to be announced.

Unsurprisingly, shared the news with a humorous new promo clip, which sees them all arrive at different Manchester venues before deciding to play "all of them".

Speaking about the residency, Blossoms said: "We wanted to do something special with the Manchester shows for this run of gigs. We played each one of these venues on our way up, so it’s great after our Wythenshawe Park show to go and do these venues and remember where everything started for us. It’s a love letter of shows to the city! We can’t wait x."

Blossoms announce Manchester residency. Picture: Press

Blossoms' 2024 Manchester residency dates:

Tue 19 Nov 2024 Manchester Academy 1 – special guests TBA

Wed 20 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Ritz – Plus special guests Neon Waltz

Thu 21 Nov 2024 Manchester Albert Hall – special guests TBA

Fri 22 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse – Plus special guests The Ks

Sat 23 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo – plus special guests Lottery Winners

The band’s previously announced UK tour dates for October and November are also nearly sold out, with only a few tickets left at a handful of the shows, below.

See Blossoms' previously announced October & November dates below:

17th October - Newcastle - O2 City Hall - SOLD OUT

18th October - Leeds - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

19th October - Glasgow - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

21st October - Sheffield - Octagon - SOLD OUT

22nd October - Hull - City Hall

23rd October - Nottingham - Rock City - SOLD OUT

25th October - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall - SOLD OUT

26th October - Halifax - Victoria Theatre - SOLD OUT

28th October - Stoke-On-Trent - Victoria Hall - SOLD OUT

29th October - Lincoln - Engine Shed

30th October - Bristol - O2 Academy 1 - SOLD OUT

1st November - Birmingham - O2 Academy 1

2nd November - London - Eventim Apollo

4th November - Norwich - UEA - SOLD OUT

5th November - Brighton - Dome

7th November - Portsmouth - Guildhall

8th November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy

9th November - Cardiff University - Great Hall - SOLD OUT

13th November - Belfast - Limelight 1

15th November - Dublin - Academy - EXTRA DATE DUE TO DEMAND

16th November - Dublin - Academy - SOLD OUT

19th November - Manchester - Academy - NEW DATE

20th November - Manchester - O2 Ritz - NEW DATE

21st November - Manchester - Albert Hall - NEW DATE

22nd November - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse - NEW DATE

23rd November - Manchester - O2 Apollo - NEW DATE

