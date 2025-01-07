Blossoms say Courteeners are a "big reason" they're in a band: "We can't thank them enough"

The Stockport five-piece have credited Liam Fray and co for allowing them to believe they could make it in music.

Blossoms have cited Courteeners as one of the main reasons they decided to form a band.

The Stockport five-piece reviewed the year in special Radio X show, The A to X of 2024, where they discussed some of the biggest entertainment stories from the Oasis reunion to their homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park.

When getting to the letter C in their rundown, the band gave a special shout out to Courteeners and the release of their seventh studio album Pink Cactus Cafe last year, drummer Joe Donovan said: "They're a big reason that we're a band - having a band so close to home, that felt like we can do this."

Speaking about the Middleton indie rockers, he added: "We can't thank them enough for being so kind to us."

The band also talked about their "massive" milestone homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park, which saw them headline the Park on August Bank Holiday weekend.

"Our own sold out, 30,000 people in a field," said frontman Tom Ogden, to which the drummer admitted: "I want more of it."

Ogden went on: "I think that's the most comfortable we've felt on such a big stage. It happened at the right time. The reaction to it was amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."

Blossoms Wythy gig also saw them become part of a major entertainment story that they couldn't even have predicted by teasing the Oasis reunion.

The band were told that a teaser would be flashing on the screens just after their set and they just so happened to be hanging with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs when the news broke.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", the Perfect Me singer explained. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

