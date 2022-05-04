Blossoms dazzle at the O2 Academy Islington for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece played an intimate gig at the north London venue for Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard. Find out what was on the setlist and how you can watch the highlights on Global Player.

Blossoms played a dazzling show at the O2 Academy Islington in London on Wednesday (4th May).

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard saw the Stockport quintet perform hits from their career so far, while giving their new album Ribbon Around The Bomb an airing in an intimate room full of fans.

You'll be able to watch highlights from the show at 7pm on Sunday 8th May, ONLY on Global Player.

Taking to the stage at the north London venue, the band - comprised of Tom Ogden, Joe Donavan, Josh Dewhurst, Charlie Salt and Myles Kellock - kicked off their set with At Most A Kiss from their debut self-titled LP.

The crowd, which was filled with fans and lucky competition winners, were then treated to If You Think This Is Real Life, and I Can't Stand It, before the band played a trio of Ribbon Around The Bomb songs, in Ode To NYC, The Sulking Poet and the album's title track.

Next up came fan favourite Your Girlfriend, an instant crowd-pleaser among the band's 16-song set, which was followed up by their sweeping Getaway ballad and Foolish Loving Spaces track, My Swimming Brain.

Giving their brand new Ribbon Around The Bomb album a thorough outing, the Stockport outfit played three more tracks from the record in the form of Cinerama Holy Days, Care For and Born Wild.

Their run of new tracks was only briefly interrupted by Foolish Loving Spaces favourite The Keeper, which saw Tom Ogden lead the crowd in a soulful singalong.

After playing Honey Sweet from their debut and a rousing rendition of There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), the band brought their set to a crescendo with their breakthrough track Charlemagne, delighting the fans who'd been with them from the start and proving themselves worthy headliners of any festival stage.

Radio X Presents Blossoms at O2 Academy Islington - setlist:

At Most A Kiss (from Blossoms) If You Think This Is Real Life (from Foolish Loving Spaces) I Can't Stand It (from Cool Like You) Ode To NYC (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) Ribbon Around The Bomb (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) The Sulking Poet (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) Your Girlfriend (from Foolish Loving Spaces) Getaway (from Blossoms) My Swimming Brain (from Foolish Loving Spaces) Cinerama Holy Days (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) The Keeper (from Foolish Loving Spaces) Care For (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) Born Wild (from Ribbon Around The Bomb) Honey Sweet (from Blossoms) There's A Reason Why (from Cool Like You) Charlemagne (from Blossoms)

How to watch Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard

Highlights from the show will be available to watch exclusively on Global Player from Sunday 8th May from 7pm.

