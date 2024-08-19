Blossoms announce 2024 UK & Ireland headline tour

Blossoms will embark on headline dates this Autumn. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band will embark on live dates in October and November in support of their forthcoming album Gary.

Blossoms have shared the details of a 2024 UK headline tour.

The stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will embark on dates in October and November, which kick off at Newcastle's O2 City Hall and include a show at London's Eventim Apollo.

The band will be joined by Merseyside bad Red Rum Club for all dates except those in Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin, with local band Keyside joining them in Liverpool only.

The band announced the news with a reworked version of their Gary single, below:

On the dates, Blossoms also said: "We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while! This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months. Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights)! X"

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale here on Friday 23rd August from 9.30am

Fans can pre-order the album now from the official store at blossomsband.co.uk for exclusive ticket pre-sale access. The pre-sale begins at 9:30am Wednesday 21st August August. Those who have already pre-ordered will also be sent a code.

See Blossoms 2024 dates below:

17th October - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

18th October - Leeds - O2 Academy

19th October - Glasgow - O2 Academy

21st October - Sheffield - Octagon

22nd October - Hull - City Hall

23rd October - Nottingham - Rock City

25th October - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall

26th October - Halifax - Victoria Theatre

28th October - Stoke-On-Trent - Victoria Hall

29th October - Lincoln - Engine Shed

30th October - Bristol - O2 Academy

1st November - Birmingham - O2 Academy

2nd November - London - Eventim Apollo

4th November - Norwich - The Nick Rayns LCR

5th November - Brighton - Dome

7th November - Portsmouth - Guildhall

8th November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy

9th November - Cardiff University - Great Hall

13th November - Belfast - Limelight 1

16th November - Dublin - Academy

Ahead of the tour, Blossoms are set for a huger milestone homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park on Sunday 25th August, marking their biggest bill-topping show to-date and they've discussed what it means to them.

Asked about the event, frontman Tom Ogden told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show. "It's gonna be amazing. I mean, Bank Holiday's a great time to have a festival."

He added: "I mean, we grew up going to big shows in Manchester in fields [...] Our teens were Oasis Heaton Park, Stone Roses Heaton Park, Courteeners Heaton Park. We actually opened up for that gig, so we've kinda been around them gigs and even going back to my [parents], My Mum was at Maine Road, my mum and dad were at Spike Island.

"These big shows in the North of England in a field, it's kind of ingrained into the DNA, so it's nice to have one of those I suppose, so we can't wait for it."

"We're going in," added drummer Joe Donovan. "It's going to be our best set ever."

Tom added: "It's going to be fantastic. Gary [the Gorilla] might even be there!"

Blossoms' Gary album artwork. Picture: Press

The band's much-anticipated Gary album is out on 20th September, produced by produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and Nightclub.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

So far, the band have released three singles from the album to date - its title track, Perfect Me, and What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

Blossoms - Gary

Asked what inspired them to name a song and album after a giant Gorilla statue, which was stolen in Scotland last year, their frontman revealed he was actually listening to the news story on Radio X when he was inspired to write about it.

"I heard it on the radio whilst I was driving home. Just passed my driving test last year," the frontman revealed. When asked what he was listening to, he added: "Radio X, of course."

He went on: "It pricked my ears so to speak, so then I went home and Googled it and started reading about it and I said, 'I've got to try and turn this into a tune."

Watch the Tom and Ewan Ogden-directed video for Gary below:

Gary is set for release on 20th September and is available to pre-order here.

Blossoms - Gary album tracklisting:

Big Star What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? Gary I Like Your Look Nightclub Perfect Me Mothers Cinnamon Slow Down Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?