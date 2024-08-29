Who could support Oasis at their reunion dates in 2025? Here are the rumours and possibities...

Who supported Oasis over the years?

Oasis' supernova-exploding rise in the mid-90s saw them play some of the most iconic shows in British music history, with a revolving door of stellar support acts.

During their first major tour in 1994, their debut album Definitely Maybe established Oasis at the vanguard of the blossoming Britpop movement. Playing alongside the Gallaghers in this period were Shed Seven, Saint Etienne, Primal Scream and The Verve, who were ascending to indie godliness with their seminal debut A Storm In Heaven.

It was a change in status for the two bands, as Oasis had supported The Verve back in December 1993, when they were still just known as "Verve". Sadly, the transcendent Wigan band split for good in August 2009, but frontman Richard Ashcroft's solo career has gone from strength to strength, so he could be a contender, as he supported Oasis on a number of occasions, notably at their Lancashire County Cricket Club show in September 2002. However, we have to take into acount Noel's comments in 2018 about the Verve man having a "team of songwriters" behind him, which earned the wrath of Dickie. File under "not sure".

Richard Ashcroft - Bitter Sweet Symphony | Live for Radio X

By 1995, as Oasis were promoting the landmark album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the stakes were higher, and so was the quality of their support acts. Bands like Ocean Colour Scene and The Boo Radleys opened for the Gallaghers, both of whom were riding high on the success of the Britpop wave themselves.

Oasis' relationship with OCS goes back to early 1994, when the Manchester band supported the Brummies on a number of dates, while Boo Radleys got back together and toured for the 30th anniversary of their excellent album Giant Steps in 2023 - could they make a reappearance alongside their former Creation labelmates?

Also good to throw into the mix are Pulp, who supported Oasis at Sheffield Arena on 22nd April 1995 and The Bluetones, who played alongside the Gallaghers in Nantes, France in November 1995.

At the two nights at Manchester's Maine Road in April 1996, Oasis were supported by Manic Street Preachers - still a going concern and are a good bet for an Oasis support slot in 2025.

Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life

The legendary Knebworth concerts in 1996 are perhaps the most famous gigs in Oasis history, drawing over 250,000 fans across two nights. The support lineup was equally legendary, featuring The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers, The Charlatans and Cast.

All of these artists are still performing in 2024 - even Dreadzone and The Bootleg Beatles, who were also on the Knebworth bill, are still active, so who knows?

At the Loch Lomond show the week before, the show was opened by Black Grape - and Shaun Ryder has already revealed he'd be up for playing alongside the Gallaghers in 2025.

Black Grape - In The Name Of The Father

Oasis continued to command a strong lineup of support acts throughout their career. For their Be Here Now tour in 1997, they were supported by Supergrass and Travis, both of whom would become significant acts in their own right. Travis issued a new album in 2024 and Supergrass's last live dates were two years ago, so they're also in the "possibilities" camp.

Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

In the early 2000s, as the Britpop scene waned, Oasis began to be seen as elder statesmen of British rock and a number of contemporaries and new acts queued up to join the Mancunians at some of their biggest shows.

The US North American "Tour Of Brotherly Love" saw Oasis play alongside The Black Crowes, while the celebratory "10 Years Of Noise And Confusion" tour in October 2001 featured guest appearances from Gallagher mates Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, both of whom could be seen at the Live '25 dates next year.

Paul Weller - The Changingman (Official Video)

The Heathen Chemistry shows at London's Finsbury Park in July 2002, the support acts were The Charlatans, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Proud Mary (a Manchester band whose debut album Noel produced) and The Coral, while the City Of Manchester Stadium shows in the summer of 2005 featured Super Furry Animals, Doves and The Subways.

The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

The Dig Out Your Soul tour kicked off on 26th August 2008 and ended with Oasis' messy split on 22nd August the following year, just as the band were due to play Rock En Seine in Paris. The jaunt took in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, and racked up a huge number of support acts.

Notable on the list as still being active in 2024 are Kasabian (now with Sergio Pizzorno as frontman), The Enemy, The Prodigy, Reverend & The Makers, Glasvegas and Travis.