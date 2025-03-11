Watch as Molly, Gene and Anaïs Gallagher star in smartphone advert

Gene and Molly Gallagher with their cousin Anaïs. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry, Instagram/Samsung, Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The children of Liam and Noel Gallagher have joined forces to appear in a promo for Samsung.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gene, Molly and Anaïs Gallagher have appeared in a new smartphone advert.

The son and daughter Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and their cousin, Anaïs, who is the only daughter of Noel Gallagher star in the new Samsung ad, which sees them gather for a dinner party with friends.

In a mini Oasis reunion of their own, the Gallagher relatives pour over their phones at the table, with Molly showing off the android device's new "trim" function, which allows users to make quick video reals.

Watch the clip below, which begins with Liam's son Gene yelling: "CRINGE!"

Another post shared with Anaïs' Instagram account sees the model and photographer give her guests a 15-minute countdown to leave her house, including her boyfriend!

It's not the first time that the Gallaghers have joined forces for a bit of paid content. At the end of last year, Molly and cousin Anaïs got together for an ECCO advert, where they spent some time together in their local park Primrose Hill.

The Gallagher kids, along with Liam's eldest son Lennon, will no doubt be putting their phone cameras to good use this summer when their fathers embark on their Oasis reunion dates this year.

Last year saw Liam and Noel have bury the hatchet to embark on reunion dates, which will see them play the UK & Ireland, North America, South America, South Korea and Japan and Australia.

The dates, which kick off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July will include five homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park and five dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

The news of the Oasis reunion was a well kept secret and Blossoms revealed how even Anaïs had no idea what they were planning.

The Stockport five piece reviewed the year in a special Radio X show, The A to X of 2024 with Blossoms, where they discussed one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year and how none other than Noel Gallagher's daughter was with them when it was all unveiled.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", frontman Tom Ogden explained. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

21st October - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

25th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

26th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

